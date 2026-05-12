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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rapid growth needed for energy ecosystem

May 12, 2026 | 13:59
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From workforce training to development of modular reactors, Vietnam is stepping up preparations to build the energy ecosystem needed to support its next wave of tech-driven growth.
Rapid growth needed for energy ecosystem

At last week’s Vietnam-US Innovation Forum on Advanced Energy for Strategic Technology Industries, policymakers, tech companies, universities and energy experts shared the view that advanced energy infrastructure will play a decisive role in determining Vietnam’s ability to attract and sustain additional high-tech investment.

Participants at the event, held at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, noted that industries such as AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and hyperscale data centres require continuous, high-reliability power that meets increasingly stringent technical and environmental standards.

Against this backdrop, advanced nuclear technologies, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs) and integrated energy systems, are drawing growing attention as potential long-term solutions.

James Voss, EXCEL Services Corporation’s vice president, told the forum that the company is studying next-generation energy solutions designed to support the uninterrupted operation of strategic technology industries.

“We are looking at highly reliable energy systems, including small modular reactors and integrated energy platforms, that can provide continuous power for advanced industries,” Voss said. “Vietnam has significant potential to become a strategic partner in deploying these technologies in ways that fit the country’s actual development conditions.”

According to Voss, the immediate priority is to define Vietnam’s future energy requirements for key innovation hubs such as Hoa Lac, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City. That includes assessing projected electricity demand, development timelines and constraints related to land, water resources, natural gas and renewable energy integration.

To support this process, EXCEL is currently working with the US Trade and Development Agency on a proposed $2 million grant from the US government to fund project studies and planning over the next year. At the same time, the initiative is seeking approximately $5 million in grants from businesses and investors to prepare for future financing, engineering, and deployment phases.

Companies participating in the initiative are expected to join an advisory committee alongside the NIC and project developers to ensure the proposed energy infrastructure aligns closely with industry needs.

Speaking at the forum, Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC, said energy is increasingly becoming the foundation of the modern technology ecosystem.

“The rapid development of semiconductors, AI, and data centres is creating unprecedented demand for large-scale, stable, and environmentally focused electricity supplies,” he said. “Vietnam therefore needs to develop suitable energy infrastructure ahead of demand in order to support strategic industries and participate more deeply in global value chains.”

He added that developing the capacity to absorb and gradually master advanced energy technologies, including modern and safe nuclear technologies, would be critical for ensuring long-term energy security and national competitiveness.

At the same time, experts stressed that advanced energy development cannot be separated from the challenge of building a highly skilled workforce. Nguyen Quang Nam from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology said nuclear energy requires long-term training programmes. “There is zero tolerance for safety failure in the nuclear industry,” Nam said. “A new nuclear power plant typically requires 10-15 years of preparation before becoming operational, so Vietnam needs to start building a workforce development strategy now.”

Because Vietnam remains relatively new to the sector, international cooperation will be essential for accessing global expertise, technology and operational experience. “In the next 15 years, Vietnam should gradually build laboratories, research centres, and specialised training programmes with strong industry participation, moving towards a self-reliant nuclear workforce ecosystem,” he said.

Alongside workforce preparation, Vietnam is also accelerating efforts to strengthen its institutional and research capabilities in nuclear energy.

Phan Viet Cuong, vice president of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said the government has tasked the ministry with restructuring the national nuclear safety regulatory system while reorganising the institute to meet the country’s new nuclear development objectives.

The institute will focus on two major pillars: providing technical support for regulators and investors involved in the two Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects, while simultaneously building research capabilities strong enough to absorb and master nuclear technologies.

Vietnam is also moving forward with a nuclear science and technology research centre, whose core component will be a 15MW research reactor. The undertaking is currently completing the feasibility study stage and preparing for appraisal and investment approval procedures.

“Many SMR concepts worldwide remain at the design or prototype stage, while real commercial operating experience is still very limited,” Cuong said. “However, Vietnam also has the advantage of being a latecomer, meaning we can learn from countries with more advanced nuclear industries, especially the United States.”

By Hara Nguyen

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TagTag:
energy ecosystem Rapid growth needed Technology industries

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