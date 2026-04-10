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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoIT to ensure power supply security for 2026

April 10, 2026 | 19:28
(0) user say
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reaffirmed that Vietnam’s power supply in 2026 will be fully secured, supported by proactive planning scenarios and synchronised solutions across generation, transmission, and demand management.
P10 bài Hợp đồng mua bán điện trực tiếp – ảnh sửa chữa lắp đặt hệ thống điện

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing for the first quarter held in Hanoi on April 9, Nguyen The Huu, deputy director-general of the Electricity Authority of Vietnam, said that extreme weather patterns have already begun to put pressure on the system earlier than expected.

According to Huu, northern Vietnam experienced its first heatwave as early as March 31, driving a sharp increase in electricity consumption.

“The figure of around 1 billion kWh is not a national record, as similar levels have been recorded in previous years, but it is the highest since the beginning of the year up to March 31. By April 7, demand had risen even further,” he said, attributing the surge primarily to prolonged hot weather conditions.

The MoIT has approved the national power supply plan for 2026 based on a baseline load growth scenario of 8.5 per cent, with an extreme dry-season scenario reaching up to 14.1 per cent.

To date, cumulative load growth has exceeded 6 per cent, remaining within planned thresholds. However, officials warned that continued heatwaves, combined with urban heat island effects, could drive demand significantly higher, placing additional strain on the national grid.

To ensure system stability, the MoIT has directed all stakeholders across the electricity value chain to implement coordinated measures.

Hydropower reservoirs, particularly in northern Vietnam, are currently maintaining high water storage levels in preparation for peak demand during the dry season. This has temporarily reduced hydropower’s share in the generation mix, which will be adjusted later depending on inflows during the rainy season.

On the fuel supply side, the PV GAS has doubled its regasification capacity from over 7 million cubic metres per day to approximately 15 million cu.m per day. This upgrade significantly enhances gas supply capability, ensuring sufficient fuel for gas-fired power plants in line with dispatch requirements from the National System and Market Operation Company.

The move is expected to improve flexibility in power generation in the Southeast region, helping meet southern demand, particularly during late afternoon peak hours when solar output declines.

Meanwhile, the Vung Ang 2 thermal power venture has officially entered commercial operation, adding around 1,200 MW to the national grid.

In terms of transmission, the National Power Transmission Corporation has upgraded the capacity of the 500kV Mai Chau substation in Hoa Binh province, strengthening power transfer capability and improving electricity supply to northern Vietnam.

Vietnam’s revised Power Development Plan VIII sets an ambitious target of reaching total installed capacity of 183,000–236,000 MW by 2030, roughly two to three times the current level. However, a number of projects remain behind schedule due to regulatory and implementation bottlenecks.

To address these challenges, the National Assembly has introduced new policies for national energy development in the 2026–2030 period. The related resolution aims to streamline procedures for adjusting power plans and assigning project investors, thereby accelerating implementation.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan added that the MoIT has instructed relevant departments to review the implementation progress of the revised plan, with a focus on expediting delayed projects.

Alongside supply expansion, Tan emphasised the critical role of demand-side management in ensuring power security. He highlighted the importance of promoting efficient and economical electricity use, including optimising consumption patterns by time and location.

“The close coordination between supply and demand will be a decisive factor in ensuring stable electricity provision for both economic development and daily life in 2026,” he said.

By Nguyen Thu

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TagTag:
electricity 2026 VIII Master Power Plan

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