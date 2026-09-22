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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Samsung and Solidigm join Global Memory Innovation Forum speaker lineup

September 22, 2026 | 22:38
(0) user say
Industry trade representatives scheduled the fifth Global Memory Innovation Forum in Shenzhen, gathering executive speakers from Samsung, SanDisk, and Solidigm to present semiconductor advancements.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, the 5th Global Memory Innovation Forum (GMIF2026) will be held in Shenzhen, China, at the Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel. Co-hosted by the Shenzhen Memory Industry Association and School of Integrated Circuits at Peking University, GMIF2026, themed "The Future Built on AI Memory and Storage," will offer a comprehensive perspective on the memory and storage value chain through the lens of the token economy. The event brings together leading enterprises, distinguished technical experts, and industry leaders from across the global storage and semiconductor supply chain to examine emerging trends, evolving demands, and new avenues of collaboration in the AI era.

The summit will feature executives and technical experts from more than 18 leading global companies and academic institutions, specifically including Morgan Stanley, School of Integrated Circuits at Peking University, Samsung Semiconductor, Sandisk, Solidigm, Silicon Motion, Arm, BIWIN, Lenovo, Numbers Law, SYNCORE, NEXWISE, Infplane, Paratera, OKN Technology, Dify, Genstoraige, and among others. Speakers will address memory and storage technology evolution, market strategy, practical AI application deployment, industry ecosystem collaboration, and capital value creation, with the aim of advancing the token economy and supporting the development of AI infrastructure.

In the exhibition area, 39+ exhibitors will bring 300+ innovations spanning the full memory & storage and semiconductor stack — wafer IDMs, controller makers, solution providers, OSATs, equipment vendors, platform companies, AI compute and server makers, and end-application companies. It's a rare chance to meet the entire memory & storage landscape in one place, get a read on where AI memory & storage tech is headed, and strike up conversations that could turn into real deals.

Register now to lock in your spot at GMIF2026 — get ahead of the trends in the AI memory and storage industry, meet the people shaping the industry, and open doors to your next opportunity.

Learn more about GMIF: https://www.gmif.com.cn/

By PR Newswire

Shenzhen Memory Industry Association

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Samsung Solidigm Global Memory Innovation Forum

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