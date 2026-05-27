Mahsuri Food launches state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia for halal market expansion

SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. ("Mahsuri"), a local halal sauces and condiments manufacturer, officially launched its new factory in Bandar Enstek, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, on 22 May 2026. The opening marks a pivotal milestone in Mahsuri's strategic efforts to scale its production capabilities, enhance production efficiency, and support the brand's growth across domestic and regional markets.The opening ceremony was officiated by YAB Dato' Seri Utama Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan. The event was also attended by key dignitaries, including YB Teo Kok Seong, Chairman of the Industry and Non-Islamic Affairs Action Committee; Dato' Haji Najimuddin Sharif bin Sarimon, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Negeri Sembilan; Puan Surayu binti Susah, Executive Director, Manufacturing Development (Source), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA); Dato' Husam bin Musa, Chairman of Tabung Haji Properties; Dato' Mohd Roslan bin Mahyuddin, Non-Executive Director of Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. and Mr. Vincent Wong, President - APAC, Lee Kum Kee Sauce.Spanning approximately 45,000 square metres, the new Mahsuri production facility is designed as a modern manufacturing hub dedicated to producing Mahsuri sauces, including soy sauce and oyster sauce. Equipped with state-of-the-art production lines and advanced processing capabilities, the plant supports fully automated manufacturing processes and consistent product quality—from preparation to bottling and packing—under stringent quality controls. This milestone reinforces Mahsuri's long-term commitment to expanding production capacity, strengthening quality standards, and ensuring that every product it produces continues to earn and maintain consumer trust.Delivering on Consumer Trust and Quality with an Uncompromising Halal IntegrityYAB Dato' Seri Utama Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan, said in his opening speech, "Mahsuri's new factory will not only support the domestic market, but will also robustly strengthen export capabilities, positioning Negeri Sembilan as a key hub within the global halal supply chain."Dato' Mohd Roslan Mahyuddin, Non-Executive Director of Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd., said, "Mahsuri has long been a symbol of trust to consumers. With this new facility, we want to ensure that the products consistently meet the highest expectations from consumers in terms of taste, quality, food safety and strict halal compliance."Revolutionary Technology to Automate Soy Sauce ProductionOne of the key features of Mahsuri's new facility is the introduction of a Rotary Koji Making Machine in soy sauce production. This advanced technology enables precise control of temperature, humidity and ventilation during koji production – an important step in the natural fermentation for soy sauce. By improving process precision and stability, this technology will significantly enhance production consistency, operational efficiency, and overall soy sauce quality, anchoring Mahsuri's position at the forefront of modern and competitive halal food manufacturing.Mahsuri is dedicated to providing high quality Halal products to consumers, from the selection of raw materials, process control, hygiene and storage to the final product that reaches consumers. The new factory has successfully secured halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), as well as BPJPH Halal Certification from Indonesia. Both are world's globally recognised Halal standards, providing consumers the utmost confidence that Mahsuri products are manufactured in a strictly controlled and pristine environment.Beyond production, the factory creates employment opportunities for the locals by developing skilled workers in specialised fields, including quality assurance, research and development, factory operations and technical support.Looking ahead, this new factory will serve as a bedrock for Mahsuri's future expansion, while strengthening Malaysia's capability to export premium quality Halal sauce products to key international markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India.The successful development of this factory was facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), which provided invaluable guidance, licensing facilitation and coordination throughout the establishment process.The Negeri Sembilan State Government, through Invest Negeri Sembilan, acted as a one-stop centre in connecting Mahsuri with relevant state agencies. This seamless cooperation and state bodies ensure an orderly development process, driving the growth of the local food manufacturing sector and fueling the economic advancement of Negeri Sembilan.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.