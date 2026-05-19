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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinaSugar Holdings enters voluntary liquidation in BVI

May 19, 2026 | 20:00
(0) user say
The British Virgin Islands-registered company appointed a voluntary liquidator on 7 May 2026, allowing creditors and shareholders to file claims under the BVI Business Companies Act.

VinaSugar Holdings Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1437172

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 7 May 2026. The Liquidator is Mrs. Cassandra Glasgow-Penn with address at Chapel Hill, East End, Tortola, VG 1120 British Virgin Islands.

20 May 2025, Cassandra Glasgow-Penn, Voluntary Liquidator

By VinaSugar Holdings Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
VinaSugar Holdings Voluntary Liquidation BVI Business Companies British Virgin Islands

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