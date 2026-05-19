VinaSugar Holdings enters voluntary liquidation in BVI

VinaSugar Holdings Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation) Company No. 1437172 NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 7 May 2026. The Liquidator is Mrs. Cassandra Glasgow-Penn with address at Chapel Hill, East End, Tortola, VG 1120 British Virgin Islands. 20 May 2025, Cassandra Glasgow-Penn, Voluntary Liquidator