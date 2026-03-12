200 participants trained on circular economy

Over 200 participants were trained on the circular economy and sustainable production and consumption. Source: baocongthuong

The Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion (IGIP), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), organised the course. The programme is part of the 'Promoting Circular Economy for Businesses' project, funded by the Dutch Embassy.

The initiative is one of a series of activities within the cooperation agreement signed between the MoIT and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022, in which the United Nations Development Programme is the third partner.

“The training course is designed with lectures and practical activities to provide knowledge and information on domestic and international green policies, regulations, and standards on sustainable production, consumption, and the circular economy; introduce best practices; guide the application of tools to support the development and implementation of sustainable production, consumption, and circular economy plans; and apply sustainable models,” Nguyen Thi Lam Giang, director of the IGIP, said.

“The goal is to equip participants with knowledge and raise awareness of regulations, standards, and policies on the circular economy, ecological production, and consumption at the national and international levels. It aims to enhance understanding of the benefits, trends, and practices of the circular economy model, encouraging green production and consumption models,” she added.

The programme supports the development, integration, and implementation of policies, strengthens provincial and city-level state management officials in developing circular economy plans, identifies priority areas in building circular economy transformation; and develops a network of linkages between ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant organisations.

During the course, participants listened to 11 presentations by experts, scientists, and managers; participants also had many related questions answered.

Dr Do Thu Nga, a representative of the Institute of Ecology and Environment said, “The transition to environmentally friendly production and consumption models contributes to efficient resource utilisation, reduced emissions, and opens up opportunities for green economic development in Vietnam in the long term. Simultaneously, the circular economy is considered a crucial direction for Vietnam to adapt to new requirements for green growth and sustainable development.”

Representatives of businesses shared their opinions and experiences in implementing circular solutions during the production and manufacturing process.

Le Viet Dong Hieu, deputy director of Marketing at DUYTAN Group, shared the group's recycling story and offered recommendations to support the high-tech recycling industry.

“It needs to sort waste at source, simultaneously prioritises recycling units that use domestically collected plastic waste as input materials, and establishes regulations on the percentage of recycled plastic in output products. In addition, the authorities should issue standards for eco-friendly packaging and labels, and communicate to consumers to support products made from recycled materials,” Hieu said.

Circular economy becoming architectural foundation The circular economy is increasingly becoming a driving force and playing a central role in Vietnam’s dual transition towards digitalisation and green transformation, serving as an essential pathway to achieving sustainability goals.

US-ASEAN Business Council urges alignment on Southeast Asia circular economy The US-ASEAN Business Council has urged regional alignment to advance Southeast Asia’s circular economy initiatives and sustainable development goals.

Driving double-digit growth through green and circular transformation in Vietnam The circular economy has been identified as a strategic pillar of Vietnam's new green growth model. At the same time, it is considered as a strategic key enabling Vietnam to seize opportunities for breakthrough development.