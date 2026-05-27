Friso Champions Good gut health with Secret Garden to Good Poop campaign

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - Parents know that good gut health matters, but terms like gut microbiota, prebiotics, and probiotics can often feel overwhelming and difficult to understand. This World Digestive Health Day (WDHD), Friso, a leading nutrition formula milk brand with over 150 years of Dutch dairy expertise, is simplifying the science behind digestion by bringing to life the concept of a "gut garden" through the sixth edition of its long-standingcampaign.Through, Friso aims to help families better understand how everyday habits and nutrition can nurture a healthy digestive system in young children. Over the years, the national campaign has emphasised the important roles a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep play in helping young children achieve good poop – and this year's edition spotlights what happens inside the gut, empowering parents with practical ways to support good digestion from within.While many parents recognise the importance of good gut health, concepts such as gut microbiota, prebiotics, and probiotics can often feel complex and difficult to grasp.To bridge this gap, Friso brings these ideas to life withMuch like a garden, a child's gut needs the right balance of nutrients to thrive. Through this "gut garden" concept, Friso aims to help families better understand everyday habits and the role nutrition plays in nurturing a healthy digestive system, empowering parents with practical knowledge and simple steps to support their child's digestion and overall wellbeing."At Friso, we believe good gut health plays a foundational role in a child's growth and development. Through, we aim to simplify complex concepts like gut microbiota into something parents can easily understand," said Carmen Lim, Brand and Digital Manager, Friso Singapore. "Through an immersive garden experience, we bringto life, educating families on gut health and showing how daily care and nutrition nurture good digestion, helping build trust from the inside out."To celebrate WDHD, Friso will host, an invite-only experiential event held in partnership with The Sundowner, a nature experience centre located at Bukit Timah Fire Station. Invitees will be guided through a curated programme focused on foundational gut health education, including a farm-to-table pizza making workshop that encourages children to "eat the rainbow", bringing the 'gut garden' concept to life."At The Sundowner, we've always believed in creating meaningful, nature-led experiences that reconnect families with where their food comes from," said Clarence Chua, Founder, The Sundowner. "Partnering with Friso forallows us to bring this philosophy to life in a way that is both fun and educational, helping our participants understand the connection between nature, nutrition, and gut health through hands-on activities."As part of the experience, parents will also gain insights from registered dietitian, Sherllie Kartika, on how to support their child's gut health through everyday nutrition and habits.Said Sherllie, "Many parents recognise the importance of gut health but may feel overwhelmed by terms like microbiota or pre/probiotics. Using a 'gut garden' analogy can make the concept more approachable, helping parents visualise how everyday habits, such as offering a variety of foods, help nourish beneficial bacteria in the gut. When children's digestive systems are supported in this way, they are better able to digest and absorb the nutrients needed for healthy growth and development."As part of its broader commitment to children's gut health, Friso also highlights the role careful milk processing can play in supporting digestion. It was found that high heat treatment can change the structure of milk protein, potentially affecting how easily they are digested. In contrast, gentler processing (or mild heat treatment) approaches may help preserve milk protein closer to its natural state, so it is easy to digest.This philosophy came to life during a recent trip to the Netherlands, where local singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh and content creator Jeanette Ong visited Friso's farms, R&D facilities, and production sites to better understand how the brand approaches milk production and nutritional care from source to formula.Since its launch in 2020, Friso'shas been leading advocate for children's gut health in Singapore. Through education, partnerships, and engaging experiences over the years, the campaign has helped parents better understand the role of digestion in their child's overall wellbeing.For more information on Friso'scampaign, please visit friso.com.sg/good-poop-matters-baby.

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