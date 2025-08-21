Vietnam–Italy business connection: a new growth driver in bilateral cooperation

The event promises to be a dynamic platform for promoting bilateral trade and investment, while offering Vietnamese companies access to Italy's cutting-edge technology and international expertise.

An opportunity to meet and connect with Italian businesses. Source: ITA

Over the years, the Vietnam–Italy partnership has proven to be a vital bridge linking two complementary economies. Italy is globally recognised for its innovation, world-class design, and superior production capabilities. Meanwhile, Vietnam has emerged as a fast-growing, opportunity-rich market with a skilled, youthful workforce and strong international integration.

The synergy between the two countries not only signals a new phase in economic relations but also opens the door to long-term cooperation embedded in global value chains.

This upcoming forum stands out as a key milestone in trade promotion efforts between the two nations, bringing Vietnamese businesses into direct contact with leading Italian enterprises and associations.

Among the focal sectors represented at the event will be aerospace and defence, architecture and interior design, automation, consulting and organisation, cosmetics, energy, environment, food and beverage, industrial components, industrial machinery and equipment, motors, glass manufacturing, lifting equipment, machine tools, mechanical engineering, packaging machinery, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and textiles and garments.

More than just a networking opportunity, the forum is positioned as a critical conduit for technology transfer and the sharing of advanced management expertise.

Vietnamese firms will gain exposure to Italy's leading innovations in automation, green design, and sustainable manufacturing, areas in which Italy has long held a prominent position across Europe.

At the same time, Italian companies are increasingly viewing Vietnam as a strategic destination, drawn by its rapid economic growth, favourable investment climate, and pivotal location in Southeast Asia.

This year's B2B meetings will feature a sector-specific approach, allowing participants to target potential partners more efficiently and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Through structured one-on-one discussions and direct engagement, the event aims to facilitate immediate business opportunities and lay the foundation for long-term partnerships, joint ventures, and deeper integration into global supply chains.

With its practical and strategic significance, the Italy-Vietnam Business Forum and B2B Meetings 2025 is expected to yield tangible outcomes, including new cooperation agreements and expanded trade ties.

More broadly, the event will contribute to a shared vision of green growth, innovation, and sustainable development, advancing mutual prosperity for both countries.

