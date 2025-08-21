Corporate

Vietnam–Italy business connection: a new growth driver in bilateral cooperation

August 21, 2025 | 18:03
(0) user say
The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will host the Italy–Vietnam Business Forum and Business-to-Business (B2B) Meetings at the Melia Hanoi Hotel on September 4.

The event promises to be a dynamic platform for promoting bilateral trade and investment, while offering Vietnamese companies access to Italy's cutting-edge technology and international expertise.

Vietnam–Italy business connection: a new growth driver in bilateral cooperation
An opportunity to meet and connect with Italian businesses. Source: ITA

Over the years, the Vietnam–Italy partnership has proven to be a vital bridge linking two complementary economies. Italy is globally recognised for its innovation, world-class design, and superior production capabilities. Meanwhile, Vietnam has emerged as a fast-growing, opportunity-rich market with a skilled, youthful workforce and strong international integration.

The synergy between the two countries not only signals a new phase in economic relations but also opens the door to long-term cooperation embedded in global value chains.

This upcoming forum stands out as a key milestone in trade promotion efforts between the two nations, bringing Vietnamese businesses into direct contact with leading Italian enterprises and associations.

Among the focal sectors represented at the event will be aerospace and defence, architecture and interior design, automation, consulting and organisation, cosmetics, energy, environment, food and beverage, industrial components, industrial machinery and equipment, motors, glass manufacturing, lifting equipment, machine tools, mechanical engineering, packaging machinery, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and textiles and garments.

More than just a networking opportunity, the forum is positioned as a critical conduit for technology transfer and the sharing of advanced management expertise.

Vietnamese firms will gain exposure to Italy's leading innovations in automation, green design, and sustainable manufacturing, areas in which Italy has long held a prominent position across Europe.

At the same time, Italian companies are increasingly viewing Vietnam as a strategic destination, drawn by its rapid economic growth, favourable investment climate, and pivotal location in Southeast Asia.

This year's B2B meetings will feature a sector-specific approach, allowing participants to target potential partners more efficiently and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Through structured one-on-one discussions and direct engagement, the event aims to facilitate immediate business opportunities and lay the foundation for long-term partnerships, joint ventures, and deeper integration into global supply chains.

With its practical and strategic significance, the Italy-Vietnam Business Forum and B2B Meetings 2025 is expected to yield tangible outcomes, including new cooperation agreements and expanded trade ties.

More broadly, the event will contribute to a shared vision of green growth, innovation, and sustainable development, advancing mutual prosperity for both countries.

Vietnam deepens worldwide tech partnerships Vietnam deepens worldwide tech partnerships

During Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit on May 27, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung met with Malaysia's Minister of Digital Development Gobind Singh Deo to strengthen bilateral digital cooperation.
Italian agency plans $1.3 billion to boost trade and investment with Vietnam Italian agency plans $1.3 billion to boost trade and investment with Vietnam

The Export Credit Agency of Italy (SACE) announced on May 8 that it is working on $1.3 billion worth of new projects to support trade and investment with Vietnam.
Italian firms to offer efficient packaging solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025 Italian firms to offer efficient packaging solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025

The 18th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition for Vietnam, known as Propak Vietnam 2025, will return from March 18-20 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Huyen Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam–Italy Business Connection Bilateral Trade and Investment Italian Trade Agency BusinesstoBusiness Meetings Green Growth Innovation ITA Italy–Vietnam Business Forum B2B Meetings

