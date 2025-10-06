Ministry of Construction ranks first in quality of public service provision

The MoC announced this finding at a meeting held on October 3 to review the nine-month performance and set tasks for the upcoming months.

The ministry has submitted and received approval from the prime minister for the plan to reduce 181 business investment conditions and simplify 12 more business investment conditions, exceeding the target set in Resolution No.66/NQ-CP.

The MoC’s meeting on October 3 in Hanoi. Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh assessed that the work of building and perfecting institutions continues to be implemented strongly and effectively. The ministry focused on completing, submitting and having the National Assembly approve the Railway Law and six resolutions. It also had nine decrees, one resolution and 32 circulars issued.

They have many new contents, contributing to creating motivation for the country in investment and development of construction infrastructure, strengthen decentralisation, in accordance with the two-level local government model, reform and simplify administrative procedures and investment and business conditions.

However, Minister Minh pointed out that there are still many problems after the two-level local government model came into operation, such as provincial planning and urban planning. Therefore, the work of building institutions must be more substantial and truly creative to help remove obstacles and create conditions for people, localities, and businesses to thrive.

He also admitted that the application of science, technology and digital transformation in its agencies and units is still slow, not really meeting the requirements of the practical situation.

Minister Minh asked heads of units to focus on strictly implementing the tasks assigned in Notice No.372 dated September 16 and Notice No.425 dated September 30 on the development of standards and regulations.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh chaired the meeting. Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

The minister assigned the Department of Science, Technology, Environment, and Construction Materials and the Information Technology Centre to actively work with research facilities and enterprises to promote innovation and national digital transformation in the fields of construction and transport.

"Heads of units, especially specialised departments, need to closely coordinate with the Information Technology Centre to urgently build a construction industry database to ensure completion in 2025," he directed.

The minister requested that in the last quarter of 2025, the Legal Department and agencies and units must organise the effective implementation of the strategic resolutions of the Politburo. At the same time, they should focus on completing legal documents and schemes to submit to the 13th Party Central Committee Conference and the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly. These include the Aviation Law, Urban and Rural Planning Law, and Construction Law (amended) for consideration and approval; as well as 10 draft decrees in accordance with the plan.

MoC reviews progress and pushes plans to meet 2025 targets The Ministry of Construction held a critical mid-year evaluation on June 6, analysing the performance over the first five months of the year across all sectors and developing implementation roadmaps to hit 2025's construction and housing development targets.

MoC could eliminate construction licensing procedures The Ministry of Construction (MoC) will assess the impact of eliminating construction licensing procedures to create better conditions for individuals and businesses.

Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law A comprehensive legal framework is being prepared for Vietnam's water sector, with a new law on water supply and sewerage scheduled for completion in 2026.