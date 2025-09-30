The appointment, effective July 1 and announced on September 29, reflects the Group’s recognition of the region’s strategic importance, with Vietnam at the centre of its ambitious growth and sustainability journey.

Jason Tan leads Michelin’s strategic direction and overseas operations across the four markets, reinforcing the Group’s dedication to innovation and customer excellence.

His primary focus is to advance Michelin’s 'All Sustainable' approach, which seeks to create a harmonious balance among People, Profit, and Planet.

Jason Tan Jing Shen, new managing director for Michelin Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar

By appointing a leader with regional leadership experience in Asia-Pacific, Michelin affirms its commitment to driving development and strengthening its long-term partnership with the Vietnamese market. This late August, Michelin celebrated the launch of its 100th Michelin Car Service centre in Vietnam – a milestone that reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility.

As the former Passenger Car Business Segment leader for Michelin Asia-Pacific, Jason Tan spearheaded the successful launch of the Michelin Primacy 5 across the region and led major go-to-market transformation initiatives that strengthened customer and consumer value across diverse markets.

Jason Tan introduced Michelin Primacy 5 tire line to customers in the Asia Pacific market, shortly after its global launch

Addressing the company’s future direction in Vietnam, Jason Tan noted, "Vietnam’s vision for sustainable growth, digital innovation, environmental responsibility, and people development sets an ambitious course for the future. At Michelin, we are ready to support these ambitions. Our journey in Vietnam will not be just about growth, beyond that, we aim to build a lasting partnership rooted in shared values and a sustainable future."

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as Vietnam solidifies its position as a ‘shining star’ on the global economic map. The country's strong economic growth, evidenced by a $510 billion projected GDP for 2025 and a surge in foreign direct investment, signals a dynamic and abundant market for Michelin.

Alongside economic momentum, Vietnam is pursuing ambitious digital and green transitions. By 2030, the country aims to rank among the world’s top 50 countries and third in ASEAN in terms of e-government and digital economy.

In parallel, Vietnam's commitment to green and digital transformation, aligns perfectly with Michelin's 'All Sustainable' strategy. The government's ambitious policy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 creates significant opportunities for Michelin to expand its sustainable mobility solutions and meet the growing demand from Vietnamese consumers for eco-friendly products.

This strategic alignment with Vietnam's goals is a key driver for Michelin, a company consistently ranked among the 100 most innovative in the world. With an annual research and development budget reaching $1.2 billion and over 12,000 active patents worldwide, Michelin’s innovation extends beyond mobility to create life-enhancing solutions across sectors from healthcare to construction.

From setting industry standards in material sustainability to offering the Michelin Guide that enriches the Group’s exploration of the world, Michelin continues to demonstrate its commitment to a better, more sustainable future.

Michelin is not only prominent in tire manufacturing, but also focuses on innovation in composite materials and culinary experiences

Unveiled in 2020, the Michelin Brand campaign, 'Motion for life', features the 'black-outlined white code' as a tribute to the Michelin Man and whisks the public away on a journey to the heart of its innovations.

It provides an insight into new applications of this expertise, such as driverless vehicles capable of exploring the moon's surface, or enormous wing-sails used for merchant marine vessels to help decarbonise maritime transport.

"Vietnam takes prides in being one of a few strategic markets to deploy a Michelin Brand campaign that demonstrates exactly what defines Michelin - a Group in motion, whose innovation functions as one of its primary driving forces. This innovation power has been its lifeblood since 1889 to shape our Group's future. At Michelin, we rely on our unrivalled know-how and powerful capacity for innovation to explore the possibilities opened by materials science and data science. These approaches are translated into our action in Vietnam when we provide products which are innovative and environment-friendly," said Jason Tan, managing director of Michelin Vietnam.

"We will achieve this by building and empowering a world-class organisation: one that champions a sustainable tomorrow through our innovations, nurtures talent, and advances sustainability. Together, we will deliver and create lasting value for our consumers, customers, partners, employees, society, and planet –f ully aligned with our 'All Sustainable' approach of People, Profit, Planet," he added.

Michelin has been operating in Vietnam since 2009. Today, Michelin Vietnam provides consumers, enterprises, and mobility partners nationwide wide range of tyres for various means of transportation through its authorised distribution network with focus on retail network named Michelin Car Service which has marked its remarkable milestone of inaugurating 100th store in August 2025.

Apart from tyre supply, the company also owns a manufacturing site in Tan Uyen industrial park, Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City. This site plays an essential role in Michelin’s global supply network.

Vietnam is also seen as a potential destination for Michelin Guide with its third edition this year, promoting Vietnam’s tourism and culinary excellence to overseas and local travellers.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin Group is present in 175 countries and employs 132,200 people.

Vietnam ascends in MICHELIN Guide 2025 The 2025 MICHELIN Guide selection in Vietnam includes a record-breaking 181 establishments, featuring nine awarded one MICHELIN Star, two recognised with a MICHELIN Green Star, 63 Bib Gourmand selections, and 109 MICHELIN Selected venues.