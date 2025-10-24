Corporate

Michelin Beyond Performance 2025 Asks Tyres or Data Hubs

October 24, 2025 | 16:18
Unveils Bold Innovations, Strategic Partnerships, and a Vision for a Sustainable Tomorrow

SARABURI, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025 - Michelin, world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences, proudly hosts the Michelin Asia Pacific Media Day 2025 at its Nongkhae site in Saraburi, Thailand, under the theme "Michelin Beyond Performance." This annual event brings together regional media, industry partners, and Michelin executives to explore how the company is redefining performance through innovation, sustainability, and human-centric progress.

The event is opened by Manuel Fafian, President and Managing Director of Michelin Asia Pacific, who highlights Michelin's journey from tire innovation to becoming a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. "Our ambition goes beyond performance," he shares. "We are building a future where every product, every solution, and every experience contributes to a better way forward—for people, for profit, and for the planet. Today's Media Day is a showcase on how we are bringing this future to life."

A Vision Rooted in Innovation

From its pioneering role in the 1899 electric land-speed record, to its current leadership in sustainable tire technologies, Michelin continues to push boundaries. The keynote sessions and workshops showcase Michelin's transformation into a composite solutions powerhouse, with applications spanning mobility, healthcare, aerospace, and low-carbon energy.

Cyrille Roget, Michelin's Technical and Scientific Communication Director, presents the Group's latest advancements in sustainable tire design, emphasizing the importance of life cycle assessment, bio-sourced materials, and rolling resistance optimization. He highlights that over 80% of a tire's environmental footprint occurs during usage, underscoring the need for holistic design and responsible manufacturing.

Driving Sustainability Together: Michelin & Partners in Action

A key highlight of the event is the panel discussion featuring Michelin's strategic partners: DHL, Mon Transport and SweetVarnVarn, industry KOL. The session explores how collaboration across industries is accelerating sustainability in logistics, manufacturing, and mobility, with joint initiatives to scale sustainable logistics and measure impact through shared KPIs and environmental goals in emerging markets. The discussion emphasizes the importance of shared values, innovation, and long-term vision in overcoming challenges and driving measurable impact.

Inside Michelin Manufacturing: A Tour of Innovation in Motion

Participants are invited to explore two of Michelin's key production stations at the Nongkhae site: Aircraft Tires and Truck & Bus Tires, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Michelin's commitment to innovation and sustainability comes to life on the factory floor. These special experiences showcase the cutting-edge technology and precision engineering that power Michelin's products—where performance meets purpose.

A Culinary Interpretation of Composites

In a fitting tribute to Michelin's spirit of innovation, the event concluded with a MICHELIN Guide Dining Experience curated by GOAT Bangkok, a One MICHELIN Star restaurant. This special dinner, designed exclusively for Michelin's Asia Pacific Media Day 2025, drew inspiration from the concept of 'composites'—a cornerstone of Michelin's technological evolution.

Just as composites combine diverse elements to create materials that are stronger, lighter, and more adaptable, each dish in this menu blended regional Thai ingredients, culinary techniques, and storytelling to form a unique gastronomic experience. The result was a multi-sensory journey that mirrored Michelin's fusion of science, sustainability, and creativity—transforming the invisible into the unforgettable.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Michelin

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

