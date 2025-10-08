FIATA 2025 Congress highlights Vietnam’s role in green logistics

Amid mounting geopolitical, environmental, and structural challenges in global trade, logistics has become central to driving resilience and sustainability. Hosted by the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) on October 6, the congress highlighted ASEAN’s strategic importance and Vietnam’s position at the forefront of the region’s green logistics transformation.

This was the first time Vietnam had the honour of hosting this prestigious international event, coinciding with the 99th anniversary of FIATA.

Turgut Erkeskin, president of FIATA, spoke of how the global logistics sector is undergoing profound transformations driven by shifting trade flows, geopolitical volatility, the rise of e-commerce, technological breakthroughs, and mounting sustainability pressures.

"Freight forwarders are at the centre of these developments, ensuring goods move reliably and efficiently, even as protectionist trends rise. We are focused on resilience, sustainability, skill development, and stronger cooperation across borders and modes of transport," said Erkeskin.

Erkeskin noted that the real value of the FIATA Congress stems not just from its discussions, but from the meaningful connections it builds among participants.

"It is a forum for exchanging knowledge, building trust, and shaping the future of logistics together," he said.

The FIATA director general, Dr Stéphane Graber, highlighted the role of FIATA in navigating the green transition though capacity building, partnerships and policy engagement at global level and multimodality.

"FIATA ensures the voice of freight forwarders are heard at the policy building level, with the aim of ensuring transparency, practicality and feasibility for industry implementation," said Graber.

Graber highlighted two key initiatives driving the transition. FIATA has been confirmed as a permanent observer at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) – the only representative from the freight forwarding and logistics sector – ensuring its voice in global maritime sustainability discussions. A decision on the IMO’s decarbonisation plan is expected at the Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in October.

FIATA has also partnered with the Smart Freight Centre to launch a joint training programme on emissions accounting, helping companies measure and cut their carbon footprint.

"This initiative will contribute to building common understanding and transparency in emissions reporting, preparing the industry for upcoming regulatory and customer-driven standards," he explained.

Amid profound restructuring of global trade, hosting the FIATA World Congress represents a golden opportunity for Vietnam’s logistics sector to assert its role, strengthen competitiveness, and contribute actively to shaping a greener, more digital, and more sustainable global logistics ecosystem.

The event is also expected to create strong momentum for attracting international capital into domestic logistics infrastructure, further positioning Vietnam as a dynamic new logistics hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Representing the host country, Dao Trong Khoa, president of the VLA, expressed pride that Vietnam, as an emerging logistics hub in the Asia-Pacific region, has the honour of welcoming the global logistics community.

"This event underscores Vietnam’s rising position in global logistics while reflecting the trust the international community has in us. The congress has received strong support from the government, particularly from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as well as the close cooperation of ministries, agencies, and the business community," said Khoa.

"The FIATA World Congress is not just an annual gathering, but a pivotal milestone where the global logistics community comes together to shape a new development model: greener, more digital, and more sustainable," he added.

Khoa highlighted Vietnam’s status as a dynamic, deeply integrated economy with strong import–export growth. The country’s total trade turnover is expected to exceed $800 billion in 2025.

He noted that Vietnam is home to more than 45,000 logistics enterprises, including over 5,000 international freight forwarding companies, which together make a significant contribution to the national economy.

"Vietnam’s logistics industry is currently valued at around $70-80 billion, with potential to become a new logistics hub in the ASEAN region. In reality, logistics costs in Vietnam account for 16-18 per cent of GDP, significantly higher than the global average of 10-12 per cent, while the sector is also responsible for 8-10 per cent of CO2 emissions," said Khoa.

The congress concluded with the Young Logistics Professionals Award, celebrating the creativity and pioneering spirit of the next generation driving the future of global logistics.

