Michelin drives sustainable mobility with AI and innovation

Aligned with Vietnam’s ambition to rank among the world’s top 30 countries for innovation and digital transformation by 2045, Michelin is pioneering the application of AI and data analysis in the tyre industry. The company aims to redefine mobility by integrating technology that enhances safety, efficiency, and sustainability across its operations.

By leveraging vast datasets and advanced algorithms, Michelin can extract insights from usage patterns and customer behaviour, turning data into actionable solutions. This capability allows the group to design smarter products and services while delivering greater value to its customers worldwide.

Michelin has integrated three data-driven companies – Sascar in Brazil, Nextraq in the US, and Masternaut in Europe –under the Michelin Connected Fleet brand. Together with its 'tyre-as-a-service' model, these operations manage more than one million contracted trucks and vans, providing a valuable data network for fleet management customers.

One key innovation, the Smart Predictive Tyre solution, uses sensors and advanced analytics to monitor tyre conditions in real time and predict potential issues before they occur. This helps businesses reduce downtime, lower fuel costs, and cut CO₂ emissions. Recognised for its strong contribution to safety, performance, and sustainability, the solution received the I-Innovation Award at the SOLUTRANS international exhibition in 2023.

Michelin’s Smart Predictive tyre solution received the I-Innovation Award at SOLUTRANS

Michelin is harnessing AI to develop robotic systems for handling complex flexible composites, further enhancing efficiency and precision in production. To accelerate AI integration across its global production facilities, the Group has partnered with Microsoft to deploy digital solutions that optimise energy management and reduce emissions – key steps towards achieving net-zero by 2050.

Under its All Sustainable vision, Michelin targets 40 per cent renewable or recycled materials in production and a 50 per cent reduction in CO₂ emissions from 2010 levels by 2030. By 2050, it aims to reach 100 per cent sustainable materials, achieve carbon neutrality, and ensure all natural rubber used is deforestation-free.

The company is also advancing mobility safety and efficiency through connected solutions, tyre inspection technologies, and data-driven insights to improve road infrastructure.

Jason Tan Jing Shen, managing director of Michelin for Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos noted, “We will achieve this by building and empowering a world-class organization: one that champions a sustainable tomorrow through our innovations, nurtures talent, and advances sustainability. Together, we will deliver and create lasting value for our consumers, customers, partners, employees, society, and planet - fully aligned with our ‘All-Sustainable’ approach of People, Profit, Planet.”

In Vietnam, Michelin has cut CO₂ emissions by more than half through greater use of sea freight and renewable energy. The company has also eliminated plastic packaging for motorcycle tyres – saving over 300 tonnes of plastic annually – and reduced more than 3,700 tonnes of CO₂ each year through biomass boilers and solar power at its Binh Duong plant.

Operating model reflecting Michelin’s ‘All-Sustainable’ vision

Guided by its core values of respect for facts, people, customers, shareholders, and the environment, Michelin is pursuing a balanced approach to sustainability, aligning every decision around 'People, Profit, and the Planet'.

In the tyre sector, the Group focuses on premium segments – from cars and two-wheelers to specialised vehicles in mining, agriculture, and aviation – while advancing Industry 4.0 production, expanding closer to customers, and growing business-to-business services.

Through its Polymer Composite Solutions, Michelin continues to innovate with bio-based resins, active membranes, and advanced reinforcements. Strategic ventures such as Symbio (hydrogen mobility), ResiCare (high-performance bio-materials), and WISAMO (Wing Sail Mobility - wind propulsion for maritime transport) reinforce its commitment to sustainable mobility.

The group is also accelerating its Connected Solutions, including tyre-as-a-service, electric fleet support, and IoT-based mobility expertise, while expanding its Lifestyle portfolio – from the MICHELIN Guide and its Green Star and MICHELIN Key awards to consumer products such as car and bike accessories, sports gear, and collectibles.

Operating in Vietnam since 2009, Michelin has supported the country’s fast-developing mobility sector with innovative and sustainable tyre solutions that prioritise innovation for a better and more sustainable life in motion. Today, it serves consumers, enterprises, and mobility partners nationwide through an extensive authorised network. Its retail arm, Michelin Car Service, reached a key milestone in August with the opening of its 100th store.

