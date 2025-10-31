Mena Gourmet market offers symbol of a new lifestyle in Vietnam

Its space is crafted as a gallery of gastronomy and lifestyle, where every detail evokes inspirations for indulgence and the art of living well.

Three distinctive pillars shape the essence of Mena Gourmet.

Product Excellence offers a curated selection of international-standard goods, exclusive imports from Italy, and the celebration of Vietnam's finest agricultural products and regional specialities.

Technology and Experience combines AI, smart sensors, and a cashless payment system (Mena Tap & Go) to deliver a seamless, safe, and sophisticated shopping journey.

Humanistic Values is a commitment to supporting Vietnamese enterprises in the nation's era of growth, promoting One Commune, One Product brands, partnering with communities in Tay Giang (Quang Nam, now part of Danang), and bringing the agricultural heritage of Thanh Ha lychee closer to urban consumers.

Unlike traditional supermarket models, Mena Gourmet aspires to build a gourmet ecosystem, a place where customers can simultaneously enjoy a supermarket, restaurant, wine cellar, perfume and cosmetics boutique, play zone, pharmacy, and bookshop.

Through the fusion of culinary arts, convenience, and technology, Mena Gourmet is emerging a retail concept that embodies the comprehensive lifestyle trends of modern urban living.

By the end of 2025, Mena Gourmet aims to operate 10 supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City, with plans to expand to 100 locations nationally.

As a brand under Menas Group, Mena Gourmet reflects the group's vision to develop a comprehensive retail and service ecosystem, one that champions modern, meaningful living.

Within just one year of development, Mena Gourmet has earned several prestigious accolades, including the 'Inspirational Brand Award' at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.

This honour recognises Mena Gourmet's dedication to shaping a modern, positive, and sustainable lifestyle for Vietnamese consumers.

