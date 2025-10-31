Corporate

Mena Gourmet market offers symbol of a new lifestyle in Vietnam

October 31, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
Amid the beating pulse of modern life, where shopping is no longer just about selecting and buying, Mena Gourmet has redefined the standards of contemporary living.

Its space is crafted as a gallery of gastronomy and lifestyle, where every detail evokes inspirations for indulgence and the art of living well.

Mena Gourmet market offers symbol of a new lifestyle in Vietnam

Three distinctive pillars shape the essence of Mena Gourmet.

Product Excellence offers a curated selection of international-standard goods, exclusive imports from Italy, and the celebration of Vietnam's finest agricultural products and regional specialities.

Technology and Experience combines AI, smart sensors, and a cashless payment system (Mena Tap & Go) to deliver a seamless, safe, and sophisticated shopping journey.

Humanistic Values is a commitment to supporting Vietnamese enterprises in the nation's era of growth, promoting One Commune, One Product brands, partnering with communities in Tay Giang (Quang Nam, now part of Danang), and bringing the agricultural heritage of Thanh Ha lychee closer to urban consumers.

Unlike traditional supermarket models, Mena Gourmet aspires to build a gourmet ecosystem, a place where customers can simultaneously enjoy a supermarket, restaurant, wine cellar, perfume and cosmetics boutique, play zone, pharmacy, and bookshop.

Through the fusion of culinary arts, convenience, and technology, Mena Gourmet is emerging a retail concept that embodies the comprehensive lifestyle trends of modern urban living.

By the end of 2025, Mena Gourmet aims to operate 10 supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City, with plans to expand to 100 locations nationally.

Mena Gourmet market offers symbol of a new lifestyle in Vietnam

As a brand under Menas Group, Mena Gourmet reflects the group's vision to develop a comprehensive retail and service ecosystem, one that champions modern, meaningful living.

Within just one year of development, Mena Gourmet has earned several prestigious accolades, including the 'Inspirational Brand Award' at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.

This honour recognises Mena Gourmet's dedication to shaping a modern, positive, and sustainable lifestyle for Vietnamese consumers.

MENAS wins SME100 award for the second consecutive year MENAS wins SME100 award for the second consecutive year

MENAS, one of Vietnam's top real estate and retail service companies, has been honored to receive the SME100 Asia Award in recognition of the company's continuous growth and outstanding achievements.
Vietnam's visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Vietnam's visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam's most visionary leaders and trailblazing enterprises took center stage at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Vietnam, held on October 9 at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City.
APEAs honor newChoice for its contribution to women's wellbeing APEAs honor newChoice for its contribution to women's wellbeing

DKT International's contraceptive brand newChoice has been recognized for its contribution to women's health and community wellness in Vietnam.

By Huyen Thuy

Tag:
Gourmet market lifestyle Modern living standards Contemporary shopping experience Artificial intelligence integration Sustainable lifestyle trends Vietnamese agricultural products Urban retail concept

