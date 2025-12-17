Corporate

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

December 17, 2025 | 15:29
(0) user say
Academics and experts gathered to discuss practical strategies for implementing artificial intelligence across various industrial sectors.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Cyberway hosted a high-level academic and technological exchange.

Academician Ching Y. Suen, Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and IEEE Life Fellow; Professor Tang Yuanyan, IEEE Life Fellow and Vice Chairman of the Macao Society of Artificial Intelligence; and Professor Tan Jun from the School of Mathematics at Sun Yat-sen University, together with their delegation, visited Cyberway for an on-site visit and technical exchange.

At the outset of the exchange, Chen Guoping, CEO of Cyberway, together with the executive management team, shared the latest achievements of the company's collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Industry–Academia–Research Base of the School of Mathematics at Sun Yat-sen University, and engaged in in-depth discussions with the two internationally renowned scholars.

Both visiting scholars are globally recognized authorities in the fields of artificial intelligence and pattern recognition. Their visit not only represents strong recognition of Cyberway's ongoing exploration, research, and practical applications in AI, but also brings valuable international academic perspectives and industrialization insights to the company.

Ching Y. Suen

  • Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (FRSC)
  • IEEE Life Fellow, Fellow of the International Association for Pattern Recognition (IAPR), and Fellow of the American Association for Artificial Intelligence (AAIA)
  • Served as Editor-in-Chief of the internationally renowned Pattern Recognition Journal for ten years
  • Recipient of the ITAC/NSERC National Award in 1992
  • Awarded the King-Sun Fu Prize in 2020, the highest honor in the field of pattern recognition
  • Founder of three major international conferences:
    • International Conference on Document Analysis and Recognition (ICDAR)
    • International Workshop / Conference on Frontiers in Handwriting Recognition (IWFHR / ICFHR)
    • International Conference on Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence (ICPRIA)
  • Author and editor of 16 academic monographs and 8 conference proceedings, with more than 620 published academic papers

Yuan Yan Tang

  • IEEE Life Fellow
  • Founder and Chairman of the Macau Chapter of the International Association for Pattern Recognition (IAPR)
  • Vice Chairman of the Macao Society of Artificial Intelligence
  • Director of the Smart City R&D Center, Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute
  • Chair Professor Emeritus, University of Macau
  • Chair Professor Emeritus, Hong Kong Baptist University
  • Editor of 8 conference proceedings and author of 16 academic monographs, with over 630 published academic papers

Dialogue Between Academia and Industry
Co-Creating a New Ecosystem for Practical AI Adoption

Cyberway team first presented key achievements from its co-creation partnership with Professor Tan Jun's team at the Artificial Intelligence Industry–Academia–Research Base of the School of Mathematics, Sun Yat-sen University, highlighting breakthroughs across three major areas:

In sales forecasting, deep learning–based models have significantly improved demand prediction accuracy, providing intelligent decision support for enterprises;

In marketing attribution optimization, an advanced algorithmic framework has been developed to precisely quantify end-to-end marketing effectiveness, enabling more scientific and data-driven budget allocation;

In computer vision applications, Cyberway's self-developed high-performance image recognition algorithms have been successfully deployed in visual inventory counting scenarios, enabling automated identification and real-time tracking of retail products—substantially enhancing operational efficiency and the level of digitalized management.

Academician Ching Y. Suen spoke highly of Cyberway's achievements in the engineering and commercial deployment of AI, noting that:
"Ultimately, the value of artificial intelligence lies in its ability to enhance industrial efficiency and drive paradigm shifts. Cyberway's deep engagement across multiple vertical domains represents a critical pathway for AI to evolve from technology into true business enablement."

Professor Yuan Yan Tang commented from the perspective of industry–academia–research integration:
"The technological capabilities of AI enterprises must continuously engage with academic frontiers. Cyberway's extensive experience across the end-to-end marketing value chain provides rich, real-world scenarios and problem cases for academic research. We look forward to deeper collaboration in talent development and joint research initiatives in the future."

During the discussion, Chen Guoping, CEO of Cyberway, remarked:
"The guidance from the two distinguished scholars has provided us with elevated theoretical perspectives and forward-looking academic insights. Cyberway remains firmly committed to addressing real-world industry challenges and advancing the deep integration of AI technologies into business scenarios. This exchange will further propel our progress in product innovation and critical technological breakthroughs."

Focusing on Four Key Scenarios
AI Empowering Industrial Digital Transformation

During the exchange, both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on Cyberway's AI implementation practices across multiple vertical domains:

Marketing Content Review

To address efficiency and compliance challenges in reviewing massive volumes of marketing content, Cyberway presented its AI-powered review system based on computer vision and natural language processing. The system enables automated compliance checks and creative quality assessment for images, text, and video materials.

Engineering Settlement and Drawing Recognition

Cyberway demonstrated innovative applications of image segmentation and object detection technologies. By automatically identifying drawing elements and extracting key parameters—combined with large-model reasoning capabilities—the solution enables intelligent cost calculation and settlement.

Marketing Attribution Optimization

Cyberway showcased how multi-touch attribution models and machine learning algorithms can help enterprises accurately quantify the contribution of each marketing channel, enabling intelligent budget allocation and continuous ROI improvement.

Logistics and Transportation Monitoring

Both parties discussed AI- and IoT-enabled transportation monitoring solutions, leveraging smart electronic locks and AI conversational systems to achieve comprehensive, intelligent supervision throughout the logistics process.

These concrete AI application scenarios not only demonstrated Cyberway's strong technical foundation, but also received professional guidance and high recognition from Academician Ching Y. Suen and Professor Yuan Yan Tang.

Continuously Advancing AI Capabilities
Empowering Industry-Wide Digital Transformation

This exchange not only strengthened Cyberway's connection with leading academic institutions, but also injected new momentum into the company's advancement of AI technologies and expansion of industrial applications. Cyberway will continue to pursue a development strategy driven by technology and grounded in real-world scenarios, sustaining innovation in intelligent digital marketing and delivering deeply integrated, reliable, and cutting-edge AI solutions to help more enterprises achieve digital transformation and AI evolution.

Looking ahead, Cyberway will further open its ecosystem for collaboration, bringing together academic insight and industrial expertise to jointly advance the practical adoption and development of artificial intelligence, and to build a new ecosystem where technology empowers industry.

By PR Newswire

Cyberway Information Technology Co., Ltd.

