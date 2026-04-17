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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CanCham Vietnam joins new Canadian business network for Indo-Pacific

April 17, 2026 | 17:40
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The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam has joined a new network of Canadian business chambers across the Indo-Pacific region.
CanCham Vietnam joins new Canadian business network for Indo-Pacific

On April 16, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CanCham) Vietnam signed a virtual MoU with 20 other chambers and business associations to form the Canadian Chambers of the Indo-Pacific (CCIP). The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and other invited guests.

"Now more than ever, with global trade changes and uncertainty, Canada's businesses need a champion like the CCIP," said Paul Thoppil, Canada's High Commissioner to Singapore and former Canadian Indo-Pacific trade representative. "This regional partnership marks the first time Canadian business organisations have banded together outside Canada for a more coordinated presence in the Indo-Pacific to unlock new trade opportunities and build resilient relationships."

Zach Herbers, president of CanCham Vietnam, said the MoU reflects the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region to Canada and Canadian business. "Vietnam is Canada's largest trade partner in ASEAN," he said. "As a member of CCIP, CanCham Vietnam aims to give an even stronger voice to our members and help them build stronger trade relationships and open new growth opportunities in bilateral trade."

The MoU brings together Canadian business communities from key Indo-Pacific markets – spanning the Indian Subcontinent to Japan and across ASEAN – to amplify the voice of Canadian business in Asia. The initiative is catalysed through partnerships with the Canadian federal government, provincial governments, and business communities in both Canada and the Indo-Pacific.

CCIP is a network of 21 independent chambers of commerce representing Canadian and Asian companies that employ thousands of people and invest in the region. Under the MoU, CCIP will support coordinated advocacy on trade and investment issues between Canada and Asia, facilitate knowledge sharing and best practices among Canadian chambers in the region, and undertake joint initiatives such as trade missions and conferences.

The network will also strengthen ties with the Canadian government and regional stakeholders, underscoring the role of the private sector in deepening economic ties across the Indo-Pacific.

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Canada is strengthening engagement with key Asian partners as it seeks to diversify trade relationships and expand investment opportunities. An upcoming ministerial visit to Singapore and Vietnam is expected to advance bilateral economic cooperation.
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The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, and the Embassy of Canada in Vietnam, launched the project “Advancing Innovation, Growth and Leadership Capacity for Vietnamese Enterprises” on February 6.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
CanCham canada Vietnam Indo Pacific

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