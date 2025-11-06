EuroCham to host green economy forum

With the theme “Shaping Changes, Building Futures” , GEF 2025 continues EuroCham's flagship green initiative, bringing together business leaders and innovators to turn climate ambitions into actionable solutions.

The urgency of the green transition has never been greater. Vietnam is already feeling the effects of climate change, from severe flooding in the capital to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns across the nation. These events threaten livelihoods and communities alike. Yet, amid these challenges lies an opportunity: to future-proof growth through sustainability, resilience, and innovation.

The press conference in Hanoi on October 6. Photo: EuroCham

Across continents, governments are racing to reconcile energy security with decarbonisation, to modernise infrastructure while protecting ecosystems, and to ensure that prosperity benefits both people and planet. Europe leads this race through transformative frameworks like the European Green Deal, Global Gateway, Net-Zero Industry Act, and Circular Economy Act, all designed to anchor industrial competitiveness in climate resilience.

This shared vision resonates strongly in Vietnam. As one of Asia's most dynamic emerging economies and a nation firmly committed to net zero by 2050, Vietnam is modernising its energy system, reforming its electricity market, and expanding renewable capacity, balancing affordability with long-term competitiveness.

At a press conference held in Hanoi on October 6, EuroCham chairman Bruno Jaspaert shared, "I may not yet represent the investor bloc in Vietnam, but I represent one that invests with purpose. Europe's largest investment focuses on sectors that truly drive sustainable development, ​​those that matter not only for today's growth but for generations to come. As reflected in EuroCham's Green Business of the Year Awards last week, it is not only large enterprises with the resources to invest in sustainability; many small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also growing from green roots, innovating for a better, more sustainable future for us all.”

Frameworks such as the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and the Global Gateway are further aligning environmental and economic goals between the EU and Vietnam.

Echoing this partnership, Julien Guerrier, EU ambassador to Vietnam, added, “As you may have seen at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels last month, the JETP continues to deliver concrete EU financial commitments for energy transition projects, marked by the signing of a €430 million JETP financial package between Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela. In times of global uncertainty, partnerships like the one between the EU and Vietnam matter more than ever. I am confident that in the years ahead, our cooperation will continue to deepen and bring tangible benefits to our businesses, our people, and above all, our planet.”

The Green Economy Forum builds upon EuroCham's Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) legacy, first launched investment in 2022 to foster open dialogue between public and private stakeholders on climate resilience and sustainability.

After three impactful editions which welcomed dignitaries such as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (now NATO secretary general), and several EU commissioners including Valdis Dombrovskis, Margaritis Schinas, and Virginijus Sinkevičius, the 2025 edition will further elevate these discussions in a focused, high-level format.

With an emphasis on in-depth conference discussions and actionable dialogue, GEF 2025 introduces a reimagined structure featuring nine high-level conference sessions on Vietnam's sustainability priorities, three hands-on workshops co-hosted by European bilateral business associations, one keynote address by a global thought leader in the green economy, and one networking evening fostering lasting partnerships.

Each session bridges the EU's Green Deal and Global Gateway vision with Vietnam's realities – translated into solutions that connect policy with strategy investment, and ambition with delivery.

EuroCham chairman Bruno Jaspaert. Photo: EuroCham

Nguyen Phan Dinh, a member of the GEF Programme Taskforce, co-chair of EuroCham's Green Growth Sector Committee, and head of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, explained, “GEF 2025 is not just about frameworks – it is about how sustainability can be lived and applied every day. Whether it is cleaner transport, more efficient homes, or smarter manufacturing, every discussion here connects directly to how society and businesses operate.”

From clean energy to green skills, this year's nine conference sessions will bring sustainability to reality – connecting global trends with real businesses and communities can take today.

Each conference session at GEF 2025 will feature a diverse line up of speakers and panellists, ensuring well-rounded discussions with perspectives spanning government, international organisations, the private sector, and civil society. The dialogues will bring together representatives from both the Vietnamese and European governments, global institutions, local non-governmental organisations and consultants, multinational corporations, and Vietnamese enterprises.

Photo: EuroCham

Continuing the collaborative spirit that defines EuroCham's green agenda, Pauline Dutertre , GEF project manager and EuroCham's head of marketing and communications, noted, “ A highlight of this year's forum is the trio of hands-on workshops led by our fellow European business associations, continuing the Team Europe spirit from last year's GEFE. Workshops are designed to offer participants not just ideas, but practical pathways to act.”

The workshops include sustainable urban development and mobility: European solutions for Vietnam's cities; financing green growth: practical tools for SMEs; and green and innovative manufacturing supply chains.

At the close of the press conference, chairman Jaspaert said, "At EuroCham, we see Vietnam's transformation not just as an economic story, but as a collective mission. GEF 2025 will be a space for solutions, where ideas become partnerships and ambition becomes action."

