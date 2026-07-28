Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lenders turn to high-yield certificates of deposit to shore up liquidity

July 28, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
Banks are offering certificates of deposit with yields of up to 9 per cent as funding competition intensifies, with robust credit growth outpacing deposit mobilisation and keeping liquidity pressures elevated.

VPBank has raised interest rates on certificates of deposit with maturities ranging from one to six months, while lowering the minimum investment amount from $4,000 to $400.

Specifically, customers purchasing certificates with a face value of $400 and maturities of one to six months are offered interest rates ranging from 6.2 per cent to 7.8 per cent per year.

For investments of $4,000 or more with the same maturities, interest rates range from 7.3 per cent to 9 per cent annually. Rates gradually decline for longer-term certificates.

Lenders turn to high-yield certificates of deposit to shore up liquidity

At ACB, certificates of deposit with maturities from one to five months are offered at interest rates ranging from 6.5 per cent to 7.2 per cent per year for investments starting from $400.

MB has introduced certificates of deposit with a minimum investment of just $8, offering an annual interest rate of 1.8 per cent for maturities starting from one day, and 7 per cent per year for three- to six-month terms. Meanwhile, MSB is offering interest rates of up to 8.8 per cent per year for larger investment amounts.

BVBank is also offering online certificates of deposit through its banking application, requiring a minimum investment of $400. Interest rates for six- to 12-month maturities currently stand at 8.2 per cent per year.

Certificates of deposit have become an increasingly important funding channel as banks compete aggressively to attract deposits. Many bank staff are encouraging customers to purchase certificates of deposit instead of placing funds in short-term savings accounts.

For conventional deposits with maturities from one month to under six months, the State Bank of Vietnam caps deposit interest rates at 4.75 per cent.

Certificates of deposit, however, are not subject to this ceiling, allowing short-term products to offer yields that are 2 to 3 percentage points higher than ordinary savings deposits with comparable maturities.

According to analysts at FiinRatings, banks' funding needs are likely to remain elevated in the second half of this year, as the gap between deposit mobilisation and credit growth is unlikely to narrow in the near term.

Additional tier 2 capital will also be required to meet regulatory capital adequacy requirements and support liquidity needs.

Analysts at ACBS likewise believe that competition for funding and the need to balance credit expansion have prompted banks to accept higher issuance costs.

Banks then need to raise bond yields to attract capital, while regulators continue to monitor deposit interest rates closely and require credit institutions to comply with the ceiling on savings deposit rates.

The State Bank of Vietnam said, as of June 26 total outstanding credit across the banking system had exceeded $798.8 billion, up 7.41 per cent from the end of 2025 and 18.1 per cent compared with the same period of 2025.

Deposit growth, however, has lagged credit expansion. Earlier data showed that, as of June 15, credit growth was still 2 per cent higher than deposit growth.

Against this backdrop, the government and relevant ministries have coordinated measures to address liquidity challenges in the banking system. In response to slow public investment disbursement and rapidly rising Treasury deposit balances, the government issued Resolution 168, allowing the Ministry of Finance to determine the amount of temporarily idle state treasury funds that can be placed as term deposits at commercial banks.

The permitted level may exceed half of temporarily idle treasury funds, compared with the current statutory ceiling of 50 per cent.

Earlier, the State Bank of Vietnam also issued Circular No.25/2026/TT-NHNN, allowing commercial banks to include 20 per cent of outstanding term deposits from the State Treasury in the denominator when calculating the loan-to-deposit ratio.

Following the issuance of Resolution 168, the central bank said it will continue studying adjustments to strengthen liquidity support for the banking system.

Vietnamese lenders seek unified anti-fraud shield Vietnamese lenders seek unified anti-fraud shield

From July 1, the State Bank of Vietnam requires full verification of businesses and biometric data of legal representatives before firms can make electronic transactions or withdrawals. Nguyen Quoc Hung, vice chairman and general secretary of the Vietnam Banks Association, told VIR’s Vy Vy that an industry-wide fraud data-sharing system is needed to better detect suspicious transactions and protect public trust.
IFC strategy poses test for local lenders IFC strategy poses test for local lenders

To join international financial markets, domestic credit institutions are being tasked to meet membership criteria while also competing with global players.
Banks face growing constraints on loan rate reductions Banks face growing constraints on loan rate reductions

Although banks have trimmed lending rates following the State Bank of Vietnam’s call for lower borrowing costs, rising funding expenses and stronger competition for deposits are expected to limit further reductions.
Lenders turn to bond market to strengthen capital base Lenders turn to bond market to strengthen capital base

Vietnamese banks are stepping up bond issuance plans worth billions of dollars to replenish capital sources, support lending growth and secure long-term funding amid rising financing demand across the economy.

By Vinh Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
certificates of deposit interest rates Investment amount Maturities credit growth Deposit mobilisation liquidity pressures banks

Related Contents

Vietnam’s consumer finance market shifts from expansion to sustainable quality

Vietnam’s consumer finance market shifts from expansion to sustainable quality

SBV credit policy shift puts banks and developers in spotlight

SBV credit policy shift puts banks and developers in spotlight

Banks poised for stronger H2 performance on back of credit growth

Banks poised for stronger H2 performance on back of credit growth

Lenders turn to bond market to strengthen capital base

Lenders turn to bond market to strengthen capital base

Banks face diverging fortunes in second half of 2026

Banks face diverging fortunes in second half of 2026

Banks accelerate AI adoption

Banks accelerate AI adoption

Banks step up HSX listings to support capital growth

Banks step up HSX listings to support capital growth

VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits

VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits

Vietnam’s consumer finance market shifts from expansion to sustainable quality

Vietnam’s consumer finance market shifts from expansion to sustainable quality

SBV credit policy shift puts banks and developers in spotlight

SBV credit policy shift puts banks and developers in spotlight

Lenders turn to bond market to strengthen capital base

Lenders turn to bond market to strengthen capital base

Banks face diverging fortunes in second half of 2026

Banks face diverging fortunes in second half of 2026

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Insilico Medicine to present Phase 1 ISM6331 data at ESMO

Insilico Medicine to present Phase 1 ISM6331 data at ESMO

BASF starts global registration of Replexor herbicide

BASF starts global registration of Replexor herbicide

Kelun-Biotech receives trial notice for dual-payload ADC

Kelun-Biotech receives trial notice for dual-payload ADC

Air Premia partners with Jeju Air to expand US-Asia routes

Air Premia partners with Jeju Air to expand US-Asia routes

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020