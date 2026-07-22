VIB Up offers an interest rate of up to 2 per cent per annum for monthly deposits

VIB Up: a subscription-based model

VIB Up is a financial upgrade solution built on a subscription-based model, enabling customers to select benefit packages that best fit their financial goals, from savings and lending to card spending. For deposits, VIB Up is designed with three packages, namely Plus, Pro, and Elite, corresponding to three different asset levels and three different needs.

Each VIB Up deposit package boasts an exclusive preferential interest rate for the one-month i-1Depo deposit product, along with a corresponding preferential limit based on each membership level.

The Plus package is suitable for customers with an average payment account balance of at least VND100 million ($3,846). It offers additional i-1Depo deposit interest rate of up to 1.1 per cent per annum, applicable to a maximum balance of VND500 million. Customers are in the stable accumulation phase, so they want to optimise the short-term deposits rather than letting money sit idle at the prevailing interest rate.

The Pro package is tailored to customers with an average payment account balance of at least VND200 million. It provides an i-1Depo preferential limit of up to VND1 billion, together with an additional interest rate of up to 1.5 per cent per annum. Customers are typically small business owners or individuals with regular cash flows. They are keen on priority experience as part of added value, not just the interest rate.

The Elite package caters to customers with an average payment account balance of at least VND300 million. It offers the highest i-1Depo preferential limit of up to VND1.5 billion, plus an additional interest rate of 2 per cent per annum. Customers are those who have a large amount of idle funds while waiting for investment decisions or simply yet to find suitable investment channels in the short time.

These individuals have a significant amount of temporarily idle funds while awaiting decisions or simply haven't found a suitable short-term investment channel. For this group, priority privileges and airport lounge access are not merely conveniences, but part of the value that matches the scale of their assets.

Membership privileges

Besides preferential interest rates, each VIB Up deposit package also comes with practical benefits for daily financial life. Customers of the Pro and Elite packages can enjoy trial priority membership privileges, including access to airport lounges four times.

All three packages offer discounts on selected account opening fees, with discounts progressively increasing with each package level, from VND10 million for the Plus package to VND30 million for the Elite package. Also, customers can receive cashback of the Max Card membership fee for up to 3 months, corresponding to the membership tier of each Max Card credit card package.

These benefits set VIB Up apart from simply depositing money and earning returns. The total value delivered by each package far exceeds the membership fees paid by customers.

With its subscription-based model, VIB Up provides an optimal way to manage idle funds that are not immediately needed: customers no longer have to choose between liquidity and interest rates but can upgrade their financial status according to their needs. The three packages, Plus, Pro, and Elite, allow customers to choose the right level of benefits to suit their asset size and financial goals.

Learn more and register for the suitable VIB Up package here.

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