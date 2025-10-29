Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI

At the same time, the government has demonstrated its strong commitment through active exchanges with the US and early adaptation to global policies such as the global minimum tax. Thus, Vietnam has become one of the emerging countries to receive much support from international investment funds.

Vietnam currently has about 15 major infrastructure projects underway, which will serve as a foundation for quality FDI flows. This is a particularly important time for the country to assert its position and move towards the goal of sustainable development by 2030.

Vietnam is still in a relatively early stage of attracting foreign investment. However, the country is witnessing optimistic signals, especially the growing interest in areas such as factories and warehouses, key factors in the supply chain.

Towards 2030, completing infrastructure, including highways, railways, and airports, will be the key to helping Vietnam increase its competitiveness against other countries in the region.

Vietnam will witness a significant shift in FDI flows, not only in quantity but also in quality. Current policies and reforms are aimed at added value, rather than focusing on project scale.