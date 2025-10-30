Businesses honoured for building a green future at VIPF 2025

The evaluation criteria were developed based on the government's Decree No.35/2022/ND-CP on eco-industrial parks, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and current regulations on environmental protection and energy efficiency.

The judging panel included representatives from VIR, the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association (VIREA), consultancy firm JLL Vietnam, and independent experts and researchers related to the circular economy.

· Category 1 – Industrial Real Estate Developers with Outstanding Green Transformation Strategies 2025

The winning businesses were Amata Bien Hoa Urban; Dinh Vu Industrial Park (Haiphong); Frasers Property Vietnam; KN Holdings Group; Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP); Vietnam Industrial Park; Binh Duong Minerals and Construction; Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park JSC; ROX IPARK Vietnam Investment and Development; and Thanh Binh Phu My.

· Category 2 – Industrial Real Estate Developers with Green Transformation Strategies 2025

The winning businesses included Amata Halong Urban; Becamex Binh Phuoc Infrastructure Development; DNN-Tan Phu Investment (a member of Tran Anh Group); Hoang Quan Binh Thuan Real Estate; Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park; Hoa Long Investment and Construction; Prodezi Long An; PC1 Group; Protrade International One Member; and Tan Dong Hiep Investment and Construction Group.

26 businesses were honoured for building a green future at VIPF 2025

· Category 3 – Business with Outstanding Green Transformation Strategies 2025 went to NS Bluescope Vietnam Co., Ltd.

· Category 4 – Business with Green Transformation Strategies 2025 went to SEAREE Refrigeration Engineering Corporation

· Category 5 – Outstanding Green Solution Provider for Industrial Development 2025 went to SUEZ Company.

· Category 6 – Green Solution Providers for Industrial Development 2025 went to Binh Minh Plastics, PEB Steel Buildings, and Tien Phong Plastic.

The winners have contributed to building sustainable brands and playing an emerging role in steering the market towards a greener, smarter, and more socially responsible industrial ecosystem.

Within the framework of VIPF 2025, two in-depth discussion sessions were held under the themes “Maintaining position in global movements” and “Vietnam's industrial real estate in a new growth cycle”. These sessions proposed recommendations and solutions to help build a modern, sustainable, and highly competitive industrial real estate market in Vietnam.

VIPF 2025 highlights Vietnam's evolving real estate landscape The fifth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum (VIPF 2025) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29, bringing together building, experts, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments and emerging trends in Vietnam's industrial real estate sector.

Vietnam navigates complex landscape to accelerate strategic FDI Vietnam is targeting to become a top destination for strategic foreign direct investment (FDI) by reforming its policies and legal framework and enhancing the quality of its workforce and infrastructure.

Building Vietnam's green industrial future: materials, mindset, and resource efficiency Industrial real estate is becoming a testing ground for sustainability. From low-carbon building materials and energy-efficient designs to smart water management, a comprehensive green ecosystem will define the country's next phase of industrial development, one built to last, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and minimize environmental impacts.