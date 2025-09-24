KCN Vietnam scales up industrial portfolio with focus on sustainability

Established in 2021, the company has expanded its industrial land portfolio to more than 300 hectares and successfully launched 10 ready-built factory and warehouse projects. Phase 2 of its development at DEEP C Industrial Zones in Tan Vu Industrial Park is now complete, further strengthening its capacity to meet rising investor demand.

Speaking with VIR, Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam, emphasised that one of the key factors behind the company’s appeal is their strategic location.

"Our projects are situated in major economic hubs such as Haiphong, Bac Ninh, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City, where modern seaports and arterial transport networks provide optimal conditions for logistics and supply chain operations," said Diec.

At the same time, KCN Vietnam has been accelerating the development of a comprehensive support ecosystem for investors. A prime example is the company’s strategic cooperation agreement signed with VietinBank in mid-March, offering flexible financial solutions such as banking services, investment support, credit provision, and other tailored financial products for clients.

According to Diec, the company supports the government’s vision of raising Vietnam’s role in the global value chain by developing industrial infrastructure and services for high-tech sectors. These include advanced assembly and manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics production, precision engineering, mechanical fabrication, and environmentally sustainable industries.

KCN Vietnam’s growth strategy is built on three pillars: expanding its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, increasing flexibility by diversifying its portfolio, and maintaining investment in sustainable development and green industry. The company views sustainability and design as the foundation for creating long-term value for both customers and the local communities hosting its projects.

To achieve this, maintaining international construction quality standards and ensuring durability are top priorities. All warehouses and factories are designed for resource efficiency, adaptability, and compliance with global environmental, social, and governance benchmarks, while delivering long-term benefits for tenants. The KCN DEEP C (Phase 2) and KCN Nhon Trach 6D projects are being developed to LEED standards and are expected to achieve LEED Gold certification.

The company also places strict requirements on construction materials, which must deliver both performance and durability while meeting efficiency and environmental criteria.

KCN Nhon Trach 6D in Dong Nai, developed by KCN Vietnam, features high-quality and sustainable ready-built factories, utilising premium COLORBOND® steel from BlueScope as the cladding material for the first phase of the project

For coastal industrial parks such as KCN DEEP C in Haiphong, where facilities must withstand harsh weather conditions, KCN Vietnam selected BlueScope’s cladding products for their outstanding sustainability and superior corrosion resistance.

Beyond corrosion resistance, which extends the lifespan of facilities, the material also features a paint system that maintains colour durability, ensuring aesthetics with minimal maintenance. Its self-cleaning technology reduces maintenance costs while preserving surface quality for years.

By investing in construction quality and design, KCN Vietnam upholds its building standards, enhances competitiveness, and ensures tenant satisfaction, while at the same time securing sustainable value for each project and contributing to Vietnam’s ambition of becoming a competitive and sustainable industrial hub in the region.

KCN Vietnam named Best Industrial Developer KCN Vietnam Group on December 11 received the Best Industrial Developer title at the Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards, organised by Nhip Cau Dau Tu magazine.

Multidimensional benefits created with KCN Vietnam KCN Vietnam Group, a developer in ready-built warehouses and factories for rent, is currently managing 10 high-quality industrial projects across Vietnam. Company COO Hardy Diec talked to VIR’s Binh An about the factors for the group to achieve important achievements after four years of development.