Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Soilbuild offerings strengthen Vietnam’s standing

October 27, 2025 | 11:40
(0) user say
Soilbuild International (Vietnam), a subsidiary of Singapore’s Soilbuild Group Holdings, is making headways in Vietnam’s industrial real estate market with Spectrum Hung Yen. General director Ben Ding Khoon Yew shared with VIR’s Thanh Van how the project embodies Soilbuild’s vision for flexible, high-quality industrial development.

Could you share the latest progress of the ready-built facility Spectrum Hung Yen?

Soilbuild offerings strengthen Vietnam’s standing
General director Ben Ding Khoon Yew

The development is progressing on schedule, with construction advancing steadily and the facility beginning to take shape.

Soilbuild and our partners are adhering closely to the project timeline, with handover targeted the first quarter of 2026. Our on-site teams are working diligently to ensure that every stage meets our high standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

How does Spectrum Hung Yen contribute to attracting manufacturing ventures and foreign investment to Vietnam?

Spectrum Hung Yen strengthens Vietnam’s appeal as a premier destination for foreign manufacturing investment by combining strategic location advantages with world-class development standards. Located in Hung Yen province – a rapidly growing industrial hub near Hanoi – the development benefits from Vietnam’s pro-investment policies and the country’s expanding role in global supply chain diversification.

Backed by Soilbuild’s five decades of experience developing multiple Green Mark-certified industrial projects built to Singapore’s sustainable standards, and a track record of serving over 200 international clients, Spectrum Hung Yen offers reliability and high-quality infrastructure.

This combination of trusted expertise and local opportunity creates an ideal platform for global manufacturers seeking efficiency, flexibility, and long-term growth in Vietnam.

What sustainability factors are integrated into Spectrum Hung Yen?

Spectrum Hung Yen is developed in accordance with LEED standards – the world’s benchmark for sustainable building performance.

From planning to construction, the project emphasises resource efficiency, energy conservation, and a reduced carbon footprint. Its design integrates natural lighting, ventilation, and high-performance insulation to optimise energy use, while promoting the use of sustainable materials and responsible waste management.

By aligning with LEED principles, Soilbuild demonstrates its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values and positioning Spectrum Hung Yen as a model for environmentally responsible industrial development in Vietnam.

Soilbuild offerings strengthen Vietnam’s standing

How does the launch reinforce Soilbuild’s footprint in Vietnam’s industrial real estate market?

It marks a significant step in extending Soilbuild Group’s legacy of quality and innovation into Vietnam’s industrial real estate landscape. Drawing on a strong track record in Singapore, Soilbuild International brings proven expertise and trusted standards to the Vietnamese market.

Recognising Vietnam’s growing role in the global supply chain, the company aims to meet the rising demand for ready-built facilities that adhere to international benchmarks, reinforcing Soilbuild’s position as a reliable partner for multinational manufacturers seeking high-performance industrial spaces.

What principles guide Soilbuild in developing industrial facilities that meet high standards and expectations?

Following the recognition of Spectrum Nghe An as Best Industrial Development at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards in October, Soilbuild continues to uphold its commitment to delivering future-proofed flexibility in its industrial facilities.

The same principles of quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility will guide the development of Spectrum Hung Yen, ensuring it meets - and - exceeds the high expectations set by our previous projects.

Soilbuild launches ready-built facility in Nghe An Soilbuild launches ready-built facility in Nghe An

Singaporean real estate firm Soilbuild International held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Spectrum Nghe An ready-built facility in WHA Industrial Zone 1 in Nghe An province on August 1.
Spectrum Nghe An completes handover preparations for tenants Spectrum Nghe An completes handover preparations for tenants

Nestled in the heart of Dong Nam Economic Zone within the thriving Nghe An province, the Spectrum Nghe An development offers ready-built-factories tailored to meet the diverse needs of the manufacturing industry.
Soilbuild International breaks new ground with Spectrum Hung Yen Soilbuild International breaks new ground with Spectrum Hung Yen

Soilbuild International has broken ground on Spectrum Hung Yen, a cutting-edge industrial development spanning 14.45 hectares in the thriving northern province.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Soilbuild Soilbuild International (Vietnam) Ben Ding Khoon Yew Industrial Real Estate Market Spectrum Hung Yen

Related Contents

Soilbuild breaks ground on Spectrum Hung Yen industrial hub

Soilbuild breaks ground on Spectrum Hung Yen industrial hub

Soilbuild International breaks new ground with Spectrum Hung Yen

Soilbuild International breaks new ground with Spectrum Hung Yen

Modern industrial system targeted

Modern industrial system targeted

Spectrum Nghe An completes handover preparations for tenants

Spectrum Nghe An completes handover preparations for tenants

Industrial real estate remaining lucrative

Industrial real estate remaining lucrative

North’s industrial property impresses

North’s industrial property impresses

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020