Soilbuild offerings strengthen Vietnam’s standing

Could you share the latest progress of the ready-built facility Spectrum Hung Yen?

General director Ben Ding Khoon Yew

The development is progressing on schedule, with construction advancing steadily and the facility beginning to take shape.

Soilbuild and our partners are adhering closely to the project timeline, with handover targeted the first quarter of 2026. Our on-site teams are working diligently to ensure that every stage meets our high standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.

How does Spectrum Hung Yen contribute to attracting manufacturing ventures and foreign investment to Vietnam?

Spectrum Hung Yen strengthens Vietnam’s appeal as a premier destination for foreign manufacturing investment by combining strategic location advantages with world-class development standards. Located in Hung Yen province – a rapidly growing industrial hub near Hanoi – the development benefits from Vietnam’s pro-investment policies and the country’s expanding role in global supply chain diversification.

Backed by Soilbuild’s five decades of experience developing multiple Green Mark-certified industrial projects built to Singapore’s sustainable standards, and a track record of serving over 200 international clients, Spectrum Hung Yen offers reliability and high-quality infrastructure.

This combination of trusted expertise and local opportunity creates an ideal platform for global manufacturers seeking efficiency, flexibility, and long-term growth in Vietnam.

What sustainability factors are integrated into Spectrum Hung Yen?

Spectrum Hung Yen is developed in accordance with LEED standards – the world’s benchmark for sustainable building performance.

From planning to construction, the project emphasises resource efficiency, energy conservation, and a reduced carbon footprint. Its design integrates natural lighting, ventilation, and high-performance insulation to optimise energy use, while promoting the use of sustainable materials and responsible waste management.

By aligning with LEED principles, Soilbuild demonstrates its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values and positioning Spectrum Hung Yen as a model for environmentally responsible industrial development in Vietnam.

How does the launch reinforce Soilbuild’s footprint in Vietnam’s industrial real estate market?

It marks a significant step in extending Soilbuild Group’s legacy of quality and innovation into Vietnam’s industrial real estate landscape. Drawing on a strong track record in Singapore, Soilbuild International brings proven expertise and trusted standards to the Vietnamese market.

Recognising Vietnam’s growing role in the global supply chain, the company aims to meet the rising demand for ready-built facilities that adhere to international benchmarks, reinforcing Soilbuild’s position as a reliable partner for multinational manufacturers seeking high-performance industrial spaces.

What principles guide Soilbuild in developing industrial facilities that meet high standards and expectations?

Following the recognition of Spectrum Nghe An as Best Industrial Development at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards in October, Soilbuild continues to uphold its commitment to delivering future-proofed flexibility in its industrial facilities.

The same principles of quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility will guide the development of Spectrum Hung Yen, ensuring it meets - and - exceeds the high expectations set by our previous projects.

