KCN Vietnam boosts supply in north with factory model

The venture is anticipated to contribute to Haiphong’s target of attracting an additional $3 billion in foreign funding this year

Located within An Phat High-Tech Industrial Park in Haiphong, the venture offers more than 60,000 sq.m of premium leasable space comprising ready-built factories and warehouses.

This development marks KCN Vietnam’s first introduction of a double-storey factory model, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to optimise land use efficiency while providing flexible leasing options.

Tenants will have access to a range of unit sizes, from 1,000 sq.m designed for small and medium-sized enterprises to larger spaces tailored for multinational manufacturers seeking to establish or expand operations in northern Vietnam.

Upon completion in mid-2026, the project is set to not only draw in foreign investment in line with the government’s industrial development strategy, but also advance sustainable industrial growth in Haiphong, unlocking fresh momentum for the province following its administrative merger.

Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam, said the undertaking expands the company’s national footprint and underscores its long-term commitment to efficient industrial development.

“By introducing new product models, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness for tenants, while further strengthening Vietnam’s appeal as a premier destination for high-tech manufacturing investment,” said Diec.

The milestone marks another strategic advancement in KCN Vietnam’s ongoing journey to develop high-quality industrial real estate and enhance the attractiveness of foreign investment in the north of Vietnam.

Following its administrative merger with Haiphong, the former Hai Duong locality now plays an increasingly strategic role within the Hanoi–Haiphong–Quang Ninh economic triangle. It lies at the very centre of the corridor, serving as the critical link that connects Hanoi’s capital region with Haiphong’s seaport and Quang Ninh’s industrial base.

This regional advantage is reinforced by a modern transport network, notably National Highway 5A and the Hanoi–Haiphong Expressway, ensuring seamless connectivity with Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and other key industrial provinces. Such infrastructure integration continues to underpin northern Vietnam’s position as a manufacturing and logistics hub of regional importance.

With its combination of modern infrastructure, integrated support services, and sustainability-driven development approach, KCN An Phat-Haiphong is set to become a notable destination for investors seeking growth opportunities in the next phase of industrial expansion.

Founded in 2021, KCN Vietnam now boasts a portfolio of 10 projects in key industrial hubs such as Haiphong, Bac Ninh, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and Ho Chi Minh City, covering over 300 hectares.

With a strong focus on operational excellence, KCN Vietnam is contributing to Vietnam’s growing wave of LEED-certified industrial development and is supporting the country’s vision to become a regional hub for modern manufacturing.

According to the National Statistics Office, Vietnam attracted $28.54 billion in foreign direct investment in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 15.2 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year

At the same time, the government’s supportive policies for small and medium-sized enterprises, including tax incentives and digital transformation initiatives, are helping to build a more resilient business ecosystem, particularly appealing to high-tech and sustainable manufacturing investors.