KCN Vietnam breaks ground on An Phat industrial project

On October 1, KCN Vietnam JSC broke ground on the KCN An Phat venture within An Phat High-Tech Industrial Park in the northern port city of Haiphong. The 8.9-hectare development will provide more than 60,000 square metres of leasable space, including high-quality, ready-built factories and warehouses, marking a key step in the company’s expansion strategy in the Northern Key Economic Region.

Representatives of Haiphong Economic Zones Management Authority, KCN Vietnam, and partners carried out the groundbreaking ceremony

For the first time, KCN Vietnam is introducing a two-story factory model, alongside flexible factory sizes, ranging from 1,000 sq.m for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to larger units for multinational manufacturers. Scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026, the project aims to entice next-generation overseas funding in alignment with the government’s orientation while contributing to Haiphong’s sustainable industrial growth following the provincial merger.

According to Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam, KCN An Phat represents the company’s commitment to accompany Haiphong in attracting high-quality foreign investment and developing a modern, sustainable industrial ecosystem.

“By introducing new product types, including two-story factories and smaller units tailored for SMEs, we aim to optimise operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness for investors, reinforcing Vietnam’s position as a premier destination for high-value manufacturing,” Diec said.

KCN An Phat is a key milestone in KCN Vietnam’s ongoing development journey. It reflects the company’s long-term strategy to enhance Vietnam’s role in the global supply chain, pull in high-quality investment capital, and encourage sustainable industrial growth.

With a focus on high-quality construction and all-in-one customer service, KCN Vietnam remains committed to delivering exceptional industrial solutions that empower investors and create lasting value.

Established in 2021, KCN Vietnam Group is a professional industrial property developer in Vietnam. To date, its portfolio comprises 10 high-quality, ready-built warehouse and factory projects strategically situated in industrial zones across Southern and Northern Vietnam with a total land bank exceeding 300 hectares.

Vietnam continues to reaffirm its position as an attractive foreign direct investment (FDI) destination. According to the General Statistics Office, As of August 31, registered FDI capital reached $26.14 billion, up 27.3 per cent on-year.

Concurrently, government support measures for SMEs, ranging from tax incentives to digital transformation, are helping build a robust ecosystem that appeals to international investors in high-tech industries.

With the recent merger of Hai Duong into Haiphong, the new city now holds an even stronger strategic role in the Hanoi – Haiphong – Quang Ninh economic triangle.

In particular, the former Hai Duong area lies at the very centre of this corridor, serving as the critical link that connects Hanoi’s capital region with Haiphong’s seaport and Quang Ninh’s industrial base.

This advantage is reinforced by modern infrastructure, including the National Highway No.5A and Hanoi–Haiphong Expressway, enabling seamless connectivity with Bac Ninh, Hung Yen provinces, and other major industrial provinces.

Currently ranked third nationwide in FDI attraction, Haiphong is targeting an additional $3 billion in investment by the end of the year.

Against this backdrop, KCN Vietnam is committed to supporting the city’s industrial ambitions in sectors such as electronics assembly, semiconductors, precision engineering, and supporting industries.

Concept image of KCN An Phat

