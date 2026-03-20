JLL tops Vietnam real estate advisory with 94 per cent market share

On March 19, the global real estate advisory firm announced that it advised on $54 million in transactions last year, according to data analysed by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Real Assets.

Le Thi Huyen Trang, country head of JLL Vietnam, said achieving the number one position with 94 per cent market share is a testament to the team's deep expertise and the strong trust clients place in the firm.

"As the market matures and attracts increasingly sophisticated capital, we're uniquely positioned to advise both domestic and international investors through complex transactions and deliver outcomes that create lasting value," Trang said.

Ta Bach, Capital Markets Transaction director at JLL Vietnam, added that the company's position enables it to provide clients with comprehensive insights across hotel, residential, commercial, and industrial assets.

"The hotel sector is attracting increased attention from institutional and private investors alike, supported by robust tourism recovery and strategic infrastructure improvements," Bach said. "We forecast the hotel investment market in Vietnam will reach $200 million in transaction volume for 2026, reflecting sustained confidence in the sector's fundamentals."

JLL advised on two significant transactions in Vietnam in 2025. PARKROYAL Saigon, with 186 keys, was sold by Singapore-based UOL Group Limited to a domestic investor. Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba was sold by domestic investors to a consortium of international investors.

Building on its strong performance in Vietnam, JLL also announced its dominant position in investment advisory services across emerging Southeast Asian markets throughout 2025, solidifying its role as the region's leading advisor for institutional and private capital deployment.

According to MSCI Real Assets data, JLL captured a combined market share of 50.5 per cent across Vietnam (94 per cent), Indonesia (90 per cent), the Philippines (54 per cent), Thailand (50.5 per cent), and Malaysia (around 35 per cent) in 2025 based on sell-side sales volume.

JLL's Capital Markets team facilitated over $703 million in sell-side cross-border transactions across these five high-growth markets during 2025, representing a significant portion of institutional investment activity in these rapidly developing economies.

The firm's integrated platform connected global investors with high-quality opportunities in logistics, residential, office, and mixed-use developments as emerging Southeast Asian markets continued their post-pandemic growth trajectory.

A Fortune 500 company with more than two centuries of history, JLL is a major global player in commercial real estate and investment management. It currently generates annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operates in over 80 countries.

Since establishing its Vietnam presence in 2006, JLL has grown into one of the country's leading commercial real estate services firms, employing over 300 professionals. It delivers comprehensive solutions across leasing, facility management, project and development services, valuation and advisory, research, sustainability, and hospitality consulting.

In 2024-2025, JLL Capital Markets Vietnam achieved exceptional growth, with transactions totalling over $170 million, predominantly in property acquisitions and joint ventures.

JLL Vietnam welcomes its first Vietnamese chief Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) announced the appointment of Le Trang as the new country head of JLL Vietnam on February 26, effective from March 1.