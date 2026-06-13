Swedish firm explores net-zero luxury eco-resort in Vietnam

Photo: Vietnam National Authority of Tourism

At a meeting with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) on June 11, Sikander Khan, CEO of Sweden-based Peak Education, discussed opportunities to encourage green tourism and net-zero development in Vietnam, as well as plans for a high-end sustainable eco-resort project in Kon Plong commune, Quang Ngai province.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Peak Education operates in consultancy, education, research, and the development of sustainable tourism models.

According to Khan, the organisation focuses on green tourism, net-zero initiatives, carbon emission reduction, renewable energy, and advanced green technology solutions.

Drawing on its experience in sustainable tourism development, Peak Education is studying plans for a net-zero luxury eco-resort integrated with wellness and healthcare facilities. The project would be developed under a green tourism model, powered entirely by renewable energy and incorporating circular economy principles, sustainable waste management, and designs that harmonise with local culture and natural landscapes.

To ensure the venture complies with Vietnamese regulations and meets national and international sustainability standards, Khan expressed a desire to receive guidance from VNAT on regulatory requirements, accommodation standards, and procedures for obtaining 5-star classification for luxury resorts in Vietnam.

He also voiced hopes for continued support from VNAT throughout the project’s research and implementation phases, adding that the development could serve as a model for net-zero luxury eco-resorts in Vietnam while contributing to the growth of high-quality and tourism.

Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, deputy director general of VNAT, said the project’s orientation aligns with Vietnam’s efforts to encourage green tourism, ecotourism, wellness tourism, and the broader transition towards green development.

“The project reflects the growing interest of international investors and businesses in Vietnam’s sustainable tourism potential, particularly in Quang Ngai province,” Mai said.

However, she noted that Peak Education would need to develop and submit detailed project documentation and implementation plans before authorities could assess its viability.

Regarding 5-star accreditation requirements and other professional standards applicable to the venture, Mai assigned VNAT’s Tourism Accommodation Department to act as the focal point for information exchange, guidance, and support, helping the company access relevant regulations, standards, and technical requirements.