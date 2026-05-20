Dat Xanh rebrands as Bluemarq Group

Overview of the launch event of the Bluemarq Group brand in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20

On May 20, Dat Xanh unveiled its new brand Bluemarq Group, marking the most comprehensive restructuring since its establishment in 2003. From a small brokerage unit with a charter capital of VND800 million ($30,800), Dat Xanh has become a group with a charter capital of over $428 million, total assets of over $1.47 billion, and a database of more than 7.5 million customers after 23 years of development.

Luong Tri Thin, founder and chairman of the Strategic Council delivered opening remarks for the event

The event opened with an exhibition called Heritage to Future, recreating the 23-year journey through milestones, ventures, and decisions that have shaped Dat Xanh.

Luong Tri Thin, founder of the Strategic Council at Bluemarq Group, said, “A business that only focuses on project development and product sales will always be subject to market cycles. Against the backdrop of restructuring global capital flows, sectors such as infrastructure, data, and real estate are increasingly becoming strategic assets. Organisations that can efficiently mobilise and allocate capital and boast large-scale asset portfolios will gain a competitive advantage. If companies continue along the old path, they will ultimately be constrained by their own growth model.”

The restructuring process stems from the inevitable development requirements, as Dat Xanh surpassed the limits of its previous operating model. In light of the gradually improving real estate legal framework, the market is creating better conditions for the development of professional investment and asset management models.

“In the new phase, a company’s value will be measured not only by the number of development ventures, but also by its ability to own, operate, and generate cash flow from long-term asset systems," Thin said.

Representatives of the leadership team presented the four strategic operating platforms of Bluemarq Group.

At the event, representatives of the leadership team unveiled the company's new operating model with four strategic pillars: investment, development, asset management, and Dat Xanh, operating independently but interconnected within the same ecosystem.

Among them, Bluemarq Investment is responsible for raising capital and expanding cooperation with international financial institutions. Meanwhile, Bluemarq Development focuses on developing mid- and high-end real estate projects.

Bluemarq Asset Management is focused on managing and operating real estate assets to generate recurring revenue, reducing dependence on sales cycles. This is the foundation for the company’s strategy to diversify its revenue streams.

In addition, Dat Xanh continues to operate as an independent business with a network of nearly 100 companies and branches, along with 30,000 brokerage partners and collaborators.

Under the new strategy, the Dat Xanh brand is repositioned to its core strength: delivering services, connecting the markets, and directly serving the housing and property investment needs of customers and communities.

One of the key contents highlighted at the event was the transition from a real estate developer to a real asset manager. Beyond developing and selling properties, the company will now focus on creating, owning, operating, and enhancing the value of assets over the long term.

This model has been implemented by large corporations in Asia, as urbanisation continues to accelerate and investment demand for real-world assets is on the upward trend. Vietnam, with a clear legal framework for 2023-2026, is entering a favourable cycle for this model to take shape and gain traction.

According to experts at the event, Bluemarq Group’s development strategy offers several distinct advantages over the traditional real estate development model. Collaboration with funds and strategic partners helps the company reduce financial leverage pressure, diversify risk, and maintain resources for long-term opportunities. In the international market, asset management companies have higher valuation due to sustainable cash flow and stable growth across economic cycles.

The founder of the Strategic Council presented the new badges to Bluemarq Group's leadership

The rollout of the new brand identity across all offices, ventures, branches, and the entire corporate materials is expected to be completed in Q3.

Following market adjustments in 2022–2023, many Vietnamese real estate businesses have re-evaluated their growth models to adapt. For Bluemarq Group, the largest restructuring in its 23-year history represents a strategic repositioning for a longer-term phase of development.

Dat Xanh Group ready for breakthrough in 2020-2030 with issuance of 200 million shares According to the document expected to be presented at the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders, Dat Xanh Group JSC (HSX: DXG) will propose to issue shares for new shareholders and employees.

Chairman of Dat Xanh Group: A 20-year journey “working in the entrepreneurial spirit” From the very foundation of Dat Xanh Group, entrepreneur Luong Tri Thin has been determined to build a business with a strong team, and has always strived for innovation and creativity to constantly develop and contribute to a powerful future for the country. After 20 years, all Dat Xanh group's achievements are the clearest demonstration of his ideals.