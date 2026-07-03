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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JBIC pledges to advance $20 billion investment in Vietnam

July 03, 2026 | 08:00
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The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing 15 projects worth around $20 billion in Vietnam while expanding investment into strategic sectors including energy, semiconductors, AI and data centres.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and JBIC governor Maeda Tadashi on July 2, as Vietnam and Japan continue to deepen cooperation under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae hold talks during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam in May 2026. Photo: Duc Thanh
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae hold talks during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam in May 2026. Photo: Duc Thanh

PM Hung called on JBIC to support Vietnam in strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of its economy by facilitating greater Japanese investment in strategic industries such as semiconductors, AI, batteries, advanced materials, critical minerals, and high-tech manufacturing.

He also proposed that JBIC expand financial support mechanisms, including investment guarantees and co-financing for new investment ventures, public-private partnerships (PPP), and mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese companies in Vietnam, helping accelerate technology transfer, improve corporate governance, and strengthen supply chain connectivity between the two countries.

The prime minister urged continued support for the efficient operation of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical complex, while encouraging JBIC to adopt more flexible lending procedures for the remaining projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative.

He also suggested that JBIC explore opportunities for Vietnamese companies to participate in the Partnership for Resilient Energy and Resource Asia (POWERR Asia) initiative.

Tadashi reaffirmed JBIC’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Vietnam by accelerating the implementation of the 15 AZEC projects already agreed by both sides, with a combined investment value of approximately $20 billion.

The bank also plans to strengthen cooperation in power generation, oil and gas, and other projects supporting Vietnam’s long-term energy security under the POWERR Asia framework.

Beyond energy, Maeda said JBIC is boosting collaboration with third-country partners to develop Vietnam’s semiconductor supply chains, AI industry, and data centre infrastructure. The bank is also looking to expand support for Vietnamese startups and innovative enterprises through venture capital funds, while exploring opportunities related to the development of Vietnam’s International Financial Centre and cultural cooperation

“JBIC hopes to continue encouraging concrete cooperation projects with Vietnam, building on the strong bilateral relationship and the outcomes of Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae‘s visit to Vietnam, in line with Vietnam’s long-term strategic development priorities,” he said.

He noted that while Japan has long been Vietnam’s leading provider of official development assistance, Vietnam’s next stage of economic growth will require a greater role for private-sector investment through PPP models, an area in which JBIC has extensive experience.

Headquartered in Tokyo, JBIC is one of Japan’s leading policy-based financial institutions, with paid-in capital of nearly $20 billion. It plays a key role in supporting Japanese companies’ overseas investments and encouraging international economic cooperation.

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