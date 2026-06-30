Hanoi given more opportunities to attract high-quality Japanese capital

Hanoi has more opportunities to attract high-quality capital from Japan

This was outlined by Ozasa Haruhiko, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Hanoi at the Hanoi Capital Master Plan Announcement and Investment Promotion Conference 2026 organised on June 29.

Haruhiko highlighted a survey conducted by JETRO among Japanese businesses operating in Asia and Oceania, of which 67.5 per cent of Japanese businesses in Vietnam forecast profitability in 2026. This is the highest percentage since 2009 and reflects a significant improvement in the investment environment as well as the growth prospects of the Vietnamese economy.

Even more noteworthy is that 56.9 per cent of Japanese businesses operating in the country plan to expand production and business within the next one to two years, placing Vietnam at the top of ASEAN for the second consecutive year in terms of the percentage of businesses planning to expand investment.

“Hanoi is emerging as a locality with many advantages to capitalise on this shift. The Politburo's issuance of Resolution No.02-NQ/TW on building and developing Hanoi in the new era, along with the National Assembly's approval of the Capital City Law in 2026 and the Hanoi Capital City Master Plan with a 100-year vision, has opened up a new development space for the city,” he said.

Representatives from JETRO said they appreciated Hanoi's long-term development orientation, especially the goal of building the capital into a regional centre for innovation, sci-tech, and international connectivity.

“Along with its inherent advantages in geographical location, human resource quality, and market size, Hanoi possesses many better conditions to engage foreign-invested projects in high-tech, innovation, smart manufacturing, and high-quality services. However, to transform this potential into actual investment capital, the city needs to continue improving its investment environment and enhancing its competitiveness,” he said. "I expect Hanoi to continue playing a bridging role between Vietnamese and foreign businesses, and to continue improving the investment environment to create even favourable conditions for the business community."

According to the JETRO representative, the Hanoi Capital City Master Plan with a 100-year vision has established a long-term development orientation. At the same time, the 2026 Capital City Law introduces a special mechanism to enable the city to be more proactive in mobilising resources, developing infrastructure, and improving the investment environment.

“These are important factors that help Hanoi enhance its competitiveness in a context where international corporations increasingly value stability, predictability, and the effectiveness of local government implementation,” Haruhiko said.

Many Japanese businesses have had a long-standing presence and development in Hanoi. One prime example is the Sumitomo Group, which has invested in and developed Thang Long Industrial Park since 1997. To date, the project has attracted approximately $3 billion in cumulative investment and created around 60,000 jobs.

Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality A new agreement between UOB Vietnam and Hanoi Department of Finance aims to channel high-grade foreign investment into priority sectors, while also opening regional doors for local enterprises.

Hanoi partners with five banks to raise up to nearly $8 billion through bond issuance Hanoi has signed MoUs with five big commercial banks to support the issuance of local government bonds, with plans to raise between $6-7.8 billion during 2027-2030 to finance key infrastructure projects, particularly the capital's urban railway network.

Hanoi announces 276 priority investment projects On June 29, the Hanoi Capital Master Plan Announcement and Investment Promotion Conference 2026 took place. The city pledged to strengthen governance reforms and create a transparent, stable and predictable investment environment to support sustainable, long-term business growth.