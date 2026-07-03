Japanese consortium buys stake in Sydney's World Square office complex for $454 million

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Kara Capital is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised a consortium of Japanese corporate investors in connection with the acquisition of an interest in Sydney's landmark World Square office complex.

Nazmi Camalxaman, Managing Director of Kara Capital

The acquisition of a 50% interest in A-Grade Sydney CBD office buildings located at 680 George Street and 50 Goulburn Street will be secured at a 60% discount to estimated replacement cost and provides a capitalisation rate of 7.5%. In our opinion, the entry price gives us confidence that we are acquiring the asset at a compelling valuation - creating the downside protection we seek in every investment opportunity.



The prime Sydney CBD office assets are integrated within the World Square mixed-use precinct providing 67,700 sqm of NLA across 45 levels with 93.4% occupancy. Anchor tenants include NSW Government departments and other national and multinational occupiers.



The Midtown precinct continues to benefit from improved connectivity through Sydney Metro and light rail infrastructure, while limited future office supply supports long-term fundamentals.



The acquisition reflects the growing appetite of Japanese corporate investors for Australian office opportunities, driven by views that valuations in Sydney and Brisbane have largely stabilized and near cyclical lows.



Nazmi Camalxaman, Managing Director of Kara Capital, said:



"For Japanese corporate investors, one of the greatest challenges of investing overseas is the information gap. In every market, there are intermediaries who profit from that gap and there are those whose purpose is to close it.



We believe investors make better decisions when they have better information.



That is why we are committed to educating our clients as much as we can and providing as much help as we can so that they can make a fully informed investment decision.



Our mission is to be an honest, transparent, patient and trusted deal sourcing partner for Japanese corporate investors — connecting them with best in class managers and highly selective deals so they can invest in Australia with confidence."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit https://www.kara.capital