Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

January 19, 2026 | 11:50
(0) user say
Gia Lai is emerging as a magnet for large-scale investment, particularly in renewable energy and urban development, as capital inflows gather pace this year.
Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

Since the beginning of the year, the Central Highlands province has attracted 26 new ventures with total registered capital of more than VND27.46 trillion ($1.05 billion), according to the Gia Lai Investment Promotion Centre. Several of these are sizeable schemes focused mainly on renewable energy and urban development.

Notable ventures include the Vinh Thuan Wind Power Plant, with registered capital of VND4.68 trillion ($178.15 million); the Van Canh 1 and Van Canh 2 wind power plants, valued at VND6.9 trillion ($262.7 million) and VND7.77 trillion ($296 million), respectively; and the Long Van 1 social housing scheme, worth VND1.25 trillion ($47.6 million). These initiatives align with Gia Lai’s sustainable development orientation, leveraging its advantages in clean energy and urban growth.

In 2025, Gia Lai lured 192 ventures, an increase of 101 ventures compared with 2024 and exceeding the target by 27 projects. Total registered investment capital reached VND160 trillion (approximately $6 billion), up 7.7 times from a year ago. These results reflect the growing investor confidence in Gia Lai’s business environment and potential.

Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of Gia Lai People’s Committee, said, “The province is committed to creating better conditions for investors while promptly addressing obstacles during implementation. We hope investors will continue to place their trust in the locality, build long-term partnerships, and make positive contributions to the local socioeconomic development.”

Looking ahead, Gia Lai will focus on developing industrial parks and clusters in a green and smart direction, while revoking initiatives that fail to meet development requirements. Also, the province will step up administrative reforms, improve the investment and business climate, and make a decisive shift from a passive regulatory approach to one that proactively supports businesses.

Nexif Ratch Energy approved for 143 MW wind power plant in Gia Lai Nexif Ratch Energy approved for 143 MW wind power plant in Gia Lai

Singapore-headquartered Nexif Ratch Energy has received the nod from Gia Lai People’s Committee to implement the Van Canh Binh Dinh wind power plant with a capacity of 143 MW and 26 wind turbines.
Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Idemitsu Green Energy Vietnam Co.,Ltd. (IGEV) has commenced commercial operations of its new plant in Gia Lai to produce black pellets (BP), a type of biomass fuel.
Lee Soo-man's Blooming Sky to build Gia Lai culture, sport, and entertainment complex Lee Soo-man's Blooming Sky to build Gia Lai culture, sport, and entertainment complex

Blooming Sky, producer Lee Soo-man's venture, is set to build a culture, sports, entertainment, and commercial tourism complex in Gia Lai province.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Gia Lai investment renewable energy urban development

Related Contents

Answers in reach to build effective supply chain links

Answers in reach to build effective supply chain links

Vietnam’s regional influence draws renewed global attention

Vietnam’s regional influence draws renewed global attention

Market scale to be intensified through expansion of RCEP

Market scale to be intensified through expansion of RCEP

Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility

Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility

Green transition to close $20 billion annual investment gap

Green transition to close $20 billion annual investment gap

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables

CME Solar strengthens position in Vietnamese renewables

