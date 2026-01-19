Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

Since the beginning of the year, the Central Highlands province has attracted 26 new ventures with total registered capital of more than VND27.46 trillion ($1.05 billion), according to the Gia Lai Investment Promotion Centre. Several of these are sizeable schemes focused mainly on renewable energy and urban development.

Notable ventures include the Vinh Thuan Wind Power Plant, with registered capital of VND4.68 trillion ($178.15 million); the Van Canh 1 and Van Canh 2 wind power plants, valued at VND6.9 trillion ($262.7 million) and VND7.77 trillion ($296 million), respectively; and the Long Van 1 social housing scheme, worth VND1.25 trillion ($47.6 million). These initiatives align with Gia Lai’s sustainable development orientation, leveraging its advantages in clean energy and urban growth.

In 2025, Gia Lai lured 192 ventures, an increase of 101 ventures compared with 2024 and exceeding the target by 27 projects. Total registered investment capital reached VND160 trillion (approximately $6 billion), up 7.7 times from a year ago. These results reflect the growing investor confidence in Gia Lai’s business environment and potential.

Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of Gia Lai People’s Committee, said, “The province is committed to creating better conditions for investors while promptly addressing obstacles during implementation. We hope investors will continue to place their trust in the locality, build long-term partnerships, and make positive contributions to the local socioeconomic development.”

Looking ahead, Gia Lai will focus on developing industrial parks and clusters in a green and smart direction, while revoking initiatives that fail to meet development requirements. Also, the province will step up administrative reforms, improve the investment and business climate, and make a decisive shift from a passive regulatory approach to one that proactively supports businesses.

