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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

An Giang brings in $2.58 billion with 19 new investment ventures

May 18, 2026 | 09:00
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An Giang province has granted investment policy approvals and investment certificates to 19 ventures with a total investment of VND66.95 trillion ($2.58 billion).
An Giang brings in $2.58 billion with 19 new investment ventures

The event took place as part of a conference to announce An Giang's Master Plan and Investment Promotion on May 17.

The ventures are in line with An Giang's development and in priority sectors such as infrastructure, urban development, tourism, trade and services, processing industries, high-tech agriculture, and energy.

In the tourism sector, Sun Phu Quoc will develop the $168.1 million Hon Thom - Phu Quoc cable car and marine entertainment complex. MB Land will invest $343.1 million in the 55ha Rach Vem Garden Ecotourism initiative, and the Hon Roi Ecotourism project.

Regarding industrial real estate, T&T Group will inject $201.3 million into the Vam Cong Industrial Park infrastructure development. Meanwhile, My Luong 689 will implement the My Phu Industrial Cluster infrastructure construction scheme with a total investment of $91.3 million. Another venture is the $35.7 million Hoa An Industrial Cluster infrastructure construction, undertaken by Hoa An Industrial Park.

In the manufacturing sector, Ha Tien Kien Giang Cement, part of Tan A Dai Thanh Group, will build the Ha Tien Kien Giang cement plant worth $223.1 million. Meanwhile, Siam City Cement will develop the Hon Chong cement plant valued at $418.8 million.

Other ventures include the $60.7 million An Giang solar power plant by Sao Mai Group, and the THAGRI Tinh Bien high-tech pig breeding and commercial farming project by Thaco Agri with a total investment of $51.9 million.

Ho Van Mung, Chairman of An Giang People's Committee, said, “An Giang considers the success of businesses as the success of the province. The effectiveness of investors is the driving force for local growth. The trust of the business community is the foundation for the sustainable development of An Giang.”

“An Giang is committed to supporting and creating the most favourable conditions regarding administrative procedures, land, site clearance, meeting human resource needs, and ensuring absolute security and safety of assets,” Mung said.

Under its provincial master plan, An Giang has identified five priority sectors for investment attraction, including strategic infrastructure; processing industries and clean energy; trade, services, logistics, and the border-gate economy; high-quality tourism; and high-tech, ecological, and circular agriculture.

These sectors offer substantial growth potential, ample room for expansion, and strong spillover effects, in line with the province’s sustainable development strategy.

An Giang launches smart tourism information portal An Giang launches smart tourism information portal

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 23 officially launched its tourism information portal checkinangiang.vn, and the corresponding mobile application checkinangiang.
An Giang plans new industrial park An Giang plans new industrial park

On March 30, T&T Group commenced construction of Vam Cong Industrial Park, covering about 200 hectares in An Giang province, with a total investment of $184.6 million.
An Giang seeks special mechanism to fast-track Phu Quoc power projects for APEC 2027 An Giang seeks special mechanism to fast-track Phu Quoc power projects for APEC 2027

An Giang People's Committee is waiting for the government’s approval to consider allowing the application of a special mechanism to prepare measures to expedite land clearance for power grid projects in Phu Quoc in time for APEC 2027.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
An Giang Province Investment Ventures infrastructure development urban development tourism sector Processing Industries investment

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