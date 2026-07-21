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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Imperial Harvest unveils US$1.888m mahjong set for charity

July 21, 2026 | 08:50
(0) user say
Imperial Harvest unveiled a one-of-one bespoke mahjong set valued at US$1.888 million in Singapore, pledging all proceeds from its sale to childhood brain cancer research.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 July 2026 - Imperial Harvest, an Imperial Feng Shui consultancy in Singapore, has unveiled a one-of-one bespoke mahjong set valued at US$1.888 million (approximately S$2.4 million) — placing it among the world's most valuable mahjong sets ever created — with all proceeds from its sale pledged to DIPG Foundation Singapore, funding research into one of the deadliest childhood brain cancers.

Imperial Feng Shui Mahjong Set
Imperial Feng Shui Mahjong Set

For generations, mahjong has been far more than a pastime. Rich in symbolism, strategy and tradition, the centuries-old game has long brought families and friends together around a table, and today it is enjoying a global resurgence, winning new audiences across the United States and beyond.

Against this backdrop, the one-of-one creation brings together exceptional materials, artisanal craftsmanship and Imperial Feng Shui principles into a collector's piece that channels cultural heritage into meaningful change.

Turning Prosperity Into Hope for Children

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is a rare and aggressive brain tumour that primarily affects children between the ages of five and 11, and has long been considered incurable. In 2024, doctors reported the world's first case of a child effectively cured of DIPG, renewing global momentum in the field — yet research into the disease remains critically underfunded.

All proceeds from the sale of the mahjong set will be donated to DIPG Foundation Singapore, Singapore's first foundation dedicated to advancing research into DIPG and other paediatric brain cancers. Founded by families who each experienced the loss of a child to the disease, the foundation supports research, advocates for greater access to innovative therapies and clinical trials, and provides resources for affected children and their families.

For Grand Master David Goh, founder of Imperial Harvest, donating the proceeds reflects a belief that prosperity carries its greatest meaning when it can be shared. The mahjong set celebrates abundance through symbolism and craftsmanship while channelling that value into research that brings hope to affected children and their families.

A Fading Craft, Reimagined

The set arrives at a time when the traditional art of mahjong tile carving is fading worldwide, lending its craftsmanship a significance beyond luxury alone. At the heart of the set are 156 playing tiles, including Animal, Fei and Joker tiles, individually crafted in untreated Burmese Grade A Black Jadeite. Revered for its rarity and cultural significance, the stone has long been associated with protection, resilience and prosperity, with every tile retaining its natural individuality.

The tiles are housed in a bespoke trunk wrapped in exceptionally rare Himalayan Niloticus crocodile leather, prized for its naturally occurring gradient reminiscent of snow-capped mountain peaks and sourced from a tannery that supplies some of the world's most prestigious luxury maisons. Inside, aerospace-grade Alcantara — the same premium material found in the interiors of Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars — creates a soft, durable lining that protects every tile.

Where Feng Shui Meets Design

Guided by third-generation feng shui master Grand Master David Goh, every detail has been considered not only for its visual appeal but also for its symbolic significance, resulting in a collector's piece that seeks to harmonise Heaven, Earth and humanity.

The conventional Singapore animal tiles have been replaced by the Four Celestial Guardians — the Azure Dragon, Vermilion Phoenix, White Tiger and Black Tortoise — mythical creatures deeply rooted in Chinese cosmology that traditionally represent protection, balance and harmony. Likewise, the flower tiles have been redesigned to depict four auspicious creatures: the bat, deer, crane and magpie, collectively symbolising fortune, prosperity, longevity and happiness.

Even one of mahjong's most recognisable tiles, the Seven Dots, has been reimagined. Instead of following its conventional arrangement, the seven circles are positioned according to the "Seven Star Lighting" formation, an Imperial Feng Shui configuration believed to represent stability, clarity and strategic balance. The Character suit, meanwhile, features English transliterations such as "Yi Wan", "Er Wan" and "San Wan", making the set accessible to an international audience while preserving its cultural identity.

As Grand Master David Goh describes it, the set is "far beyond a Mahjong set. Every detail has been calibrated to harmonise Heaven, Earth and Man, ensuring that its owner engages not just in a game, but in a field of aligned opportunity, protection and infinite prosperity."

https://imperialharvest.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Imperial Harvest Pte. Ltd.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Imperial Harvest charity Feng Shui consultancy Childhood brain cancer

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