Hybrid work drives home cooking resurgence in Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Hybrid work has become a permanent part of daily life in the Philippines, with recent surveys showing that a large majority of companies now operate under flexible or hybrid work models and that Filipino employees strongly prefer this setup over full-time office work. As commuting time is reduced, more people are spending additional hours at home, leading to a clear shift in daily routines — including how meals are prepared and shared. This new lifestyle is encouraging Filipino households to cook more often at home, plan meals in advance, and invest time in recipes that can be enjoyed together during the day, turning lunch breaks and evenings into shared moments around the table.

“It’s Time for Home Cooking in Philippines”

This shift toward home-based routines is encouraging families to choose ingredients that add quality and enjoyment to everyday cooking. European beef fits perfectly into this new rhythm, offering versatility for quick lunches, slow-cooked dinners, or special meals prepared between busy days.In both European and Filipino cultures, food has always been about more than just eating — it is a moment to slow down, to pause the day, and to reconnect with the people around the table. In Europe, meals are a time to share stories, enjoy conversation, and appreciate food prepared with care. In the Philippines, food plays the same role: it brings families together, strengthens bonds, and turns simple moments into shared memories.European beef from Spain reflects these shared traditions. Its quality and versatility invite home cooks to take a little more time, to enjoy the cooking process, and to create meals that encourage everyone to gather, even on busy workdays. Whether it's a quiet lunch at home or a relaxed dinner after a long day, European beef helps transform ordinary routines into meaningful moments of connection.Each dish you prepare becomes an opportunity to discover the quality, the care, and the value behind European beef, appreciated not only in its taste but also in how it is prepared, served, and enjoyed together.European beef is available in supermarkets and restaurants across the Philippines, making it easy for families to enjoy premium quality as part of their new home-centered lifestyle. Filipino home cooks are invited to share their favorite European beef recipes, family dishes, and creative ideas on social media using #ItsTimeForEUBeef, and become part of a growing community that celebrates cooking, sharing, and connecting through food.Because home is where great meals begin..., it´s time for European Beef

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