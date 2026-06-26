Pulsar becomes first APAC-headquartered Amazon Leo reseller for commercial maritime

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - Pulsar, a leading global mobile satellite service provider, announced an agreement with Amazon Leo, Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network. Under the agreement, Pulsar will serve as an authorized reseller, bringing high-performance satellite internet to maritime customers. As the first authorized reseller that has an office in Hong Kong, Pulsar will provide prompt customer support with regional expertise.

The agreement combines Amazon's next-generation satellite technology, powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites with Pulsar's global experience in providing mobile satellite services, enabling reliable connectivity for maritime customers operating globally in the commercial maritime industries. Amazon Leo is Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network, designed to provide fast, reliable satellite connectivity to customers beyond the reach of traditional networks.



"Amazon Leo will power the adoption of connected ship operations for fleet managers, the adoption of digital solutions such as optimized routing and navigation for lower cost and safer voyages, and aid crew retention through enhanced crew welfare applications," said Robert Sakker, President & CEO of Pulsar. "High bandwidth, low latency communication solution from Amazon Leo, used together with AWS global infrastructure, will enable Pulsar to not only drive the adoption of the digital ship, but also to ensure cyber-security, giving fleet managers the confidence to move from connectivity to fully remote operations."



Amazon Leo is designed to meet the demanding performance, reliability, and security requirements of business customers worldwide. The system provides lower latency, higher bandwidth, and broader coverage than traditional satellite solutions, enabling real-time applications, remote operations, and hybrid network architectures.



Customers will connect to the network using one of several compact, high-performance antennas: Leo Pro and Leo Ultra. Leo Ultra is the most powerful model in the line, capable of delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps—capacity that supports demanding enterprise applications.



Serving key industries across the globe, Pulsar will offer Amazon Leo as part of its portfolio of communications, digital solutions, cyber-security, and crew welfare applications, tailored to the needs of the industries it supports, including various maritime customers operating in remote waters.



"We are very excited to be partnering with Amazon Leo to strengthen Pulsar's portfolio of maritime focused products, services and solutions," added Sakker. "Amazon Leo will accelerate Pulsar's expansion of the fleets it services, helping Pulsar's continued growth as a leader in the global maritime sector."



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