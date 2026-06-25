WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - As organizations across Southeast Asia accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, cybersecurity has become a strategic priority. At the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Launch Event held in Bangkok on June 23–24, ASUS Thailand and WebComm Technology jointly unveiled Thailand's first integrated "Zero Trust PC" aligned with Thailand's Digital Identity and cybersecurity initiatives, combining hardware security with FIDO-based passwordless and biometric authentication to help organizations strengthen security.

WebComm and ASUS Thailand executives at the event. From left to right: Michelle Huang, CSO, WebComm; Charles Liu, Director, ASUS Thailand; Samson Hu, Co-CEO, ASUS; and Jun Tseng, Director of Business Development, WebComm.

The newly launched ASUS ExpertBook Ultra offers powerful AI computing capabilities, advanced security features, and business-ready manageability. Through integration with WebComm's OETH passwordless authentication platform or OETHenticator AI fingerprint authenticator, organizations can continuously verify identities and device access under a Zero Trust framework.Thailand has also accelerated its cybersecurity initiatives across government, education, finance, and enterprise sectors in recent years. Government agencies including the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) have actively promoted stronger frameworks, trusted Digital Identity (TDID), digital onboarding, and secure electronic transactions. ETDA is also developing digital identity authentication capabilities based on FIDO standards and integrating them with national identity platforms to strengthen secure and passwordless authentication across Thailand's digital ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand continues to enhance risk management and secure authentication requirements for digital financial services and mobile banking.WebComm OETH enables passwordless login and multi-factor authentication(MFA) while supporting a Zero Trust architecture that helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and strengthen access security. The platform offers seamless SaaS-based hardware-software integration, enabling enterprises to accelerate implementation while maintaining low operational costs.Complementing the platform, OETHenticator is an AI chip-based fingerprint authenticator that delivers comprehensive, ultra-fast verification with FIDO2 standards for both desktop and mobile environments. Beyond enterprise security, FIDO-based authentication can also help organizations address evolving regulatory expectations for secure customer authentication in mobile banking, digital payments, e-KYC, and online services, while reducing fraud risks and improving user convenience. WebComm also provides Level 1 local technical support in Thailand to ensure smooth deployment and ongoing operations."Organizations today need security solutions that protect sensitive information without compromising user experience," said Charles Liu, Director, ASUS Thailand. "By combining the ASUS Business PC series with WebComm's OETH passwordless authentication, we are helping organizations strengthen cybersecurity through Zero Trust. We believe this partnership will support Thailand's digital transformation journey and accelerate adoption of identity security practices."Jay Chen, General Manager of WebComm Technology, added, "WebComm is committed to delivering intelligent cybersecurity solutions. Together with ASUS, we help enterprises enhance security with a seamless user experience while accelerating Zero Trust adoption across industries."As a Taiwan-listed cybersecurity company, WebComm serves more than 70% of Taiwan's banking sector. The collaboration demonstrates how integrated hardware and software innovation can help organizations build resilient cyber defenses in the AI era. Together, the two companies are committed to expanding Zero Trust adoption across Thailand and empowering enterprises to embrace a more secure digital future.https://www.webcomm.com.tw/web/en

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