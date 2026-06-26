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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EVB wraps Power2Drive Europe 2026 showcasing EV charging and energy storage solutions

June 26, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
EVB concluded its three-day exhibition at Power2Drive Europe 2026 at Messe München from 23 to 25 June, presenting its latest EV charging, energy storage, and power management solutions to global industry professionals.
MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2026 - EVB successfully concluded its June 23–25 exhibition at Power2Drive Europe 2026 at Messe München, where it connected with global industry professionals and highlighted its latest EV charging, energy storage, and power management solutions for cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy systems.

Power2Drive Europe is a leading international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. It brings together global players in EV charging and sustainable mobility, making it a key platform for industry exchange and innovation.

Showcasing Advanced Charging Technologies

Highlighting its PTB-certified technologies, EVB presented charging solutions for residential, commercial, fleet, and public applications.
  1. Floor-mounted AC EV Charger: Featuring a 21-inch LCD touch screen, POS payment, and ISO 15118-2 certification, it combines EV charging and digital advertising for retail, parking, and urban charging hubs.
  2. Liquid-Cooled DC Charger: With up to 480 kW output and a modular design that supports independent operation, it is built for high-demand public and commercial charging scenarios, delivering reliable performance with easier operation and maintenance.
  3. Split MW DC Charger: A 2 MW high-power charging solution for electric trucks, logistics fleets, ports, and industrial applications, supporting MCS/CCS interfaces, smart power sharing, and expandable DC outputs.
EVB also showcased its award-winning BUDC Ultra Fast Charger 150 kW, an ultra-thin dual-gun charger honored with Red Dot and iF Design Awards. Featuring a 75 kW liquid-cooled module and a slim 100 mm body, it delivers reliable, low-noise fast charging for space-limited scenarios.

Integrated PV, Storage and Charging Solutions

Beyond EV charging products, EVB showcased integrated PV, energy storage, and charging solutions for diverse application scenarios. By combining solar power, energy storage, and charging infrastructure, EVB helps customers improve energy efficiency, optimize power use, and reduce operating costs.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

The exhibition enabled EVB to strengthen partnerships and explore new collaborations, with discussions focused on fleet electrification, commercial deployment, and integrated energy infrastructure.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.evb.com

By Zhejiang Benyi New Energy Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
EVB EV charging solutions Power2Drive Europe Advanced EV charging

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