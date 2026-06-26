EVB wraps Power2Drive Europe 2026 showcasing EV charging and energy storage solutions

Floor-mounted AC EV Charger: Featuring a 21-inch LCD touch screen, POS payment, and ISO 15118-2 certification, it combines EV charging and digital advertising for retail, parking, and urban charging hubs. Liquid-Cooled DC Charger: With up to 480 kW output and a modular design that supports independent operation, it is built for high-demand public and commercial charging scenarios, delivering reliable performance with easier operation and maintenance. Split MW DC Charger: A 2 MW high-power charging solution for electric trucks, logistics fleets, ports, and industrial applications, supporting MCS/CCS interfaces, smart power sharing, and expandable DC outputs.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2026 - EVB successfully concluded its June 23–25 exhibition at Power2Drive Europe 2026 at Messe München, where it connected with global industry professionals and highlighted its latest EV charging, energy storage, and power management solutions for cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy systems.Power2Drive Europe is a leading international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. It brings together global players in EV charging and sustainable mobility, making it a key platform for industry exchange and innovation.Highlighting its PTB-certified technologies, EVB presented charging solutions for residential, commercial, fleet, and public applications.EVB also showcased its award-winning BUDC Ultra Fast Charger 150 kW, an ultra-thin dual-gun charger honored with Red Dot and iF Design Awards. Featuring a 75 kW liquid-cooled module and a slim 100 mm body, it delivers reliable, low-noise fast charging for space-limited scenarios.Beyond EV charging products, EVB showcased integrated PV, energy storage, and charging solutions for diverse application scenarios. By combining solar power, energy storage, and charging infrastructure, EVB helps customers improve energy efficiency, optimize power use, and reduce operating costs.The exhibition enabled EVB to strengthen partnerships and explore new collaborations, with discussions focused on fleet electrification, commercial deployment, and integrated energy infrastructure.

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