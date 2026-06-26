HKRITA signs MoU with Jeanologia and Looptworks to build circular textile ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) yesterday officially signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two key global partners, Jeanologia and Looptworks, to establish the Green Machine Circular Textile Ecosystem – a first-of-its-kind collaboration to accelerate the large-scale recycling of blended textiles.

Jake Koh, CEO of HKRITA (middle), Ms Begoña García, Jeanologia Global Director of Sustainable Innovation, (left) and Scott Hamlin, Founder and CEO of Looptworks, (right) have signed the MoU for this landmark tripartite initiative, advancing a complete and actionable circular textile ecosystem.

Bringing together cutting-edge innovation, industrial machinery expertise, and real-world adoption, this tripartite initiative unites HKRITA with Jeanologia as the first official machinery partner and Looptworks as a prospective adopter. The partnership signals a decisive shift from research-driven innovation to practical, scalable deployment with industry support, creating a complete and actionable pathway for circular transformation.At the centre of this ecosystem is HKRITA's latest Green Machine 4.0, the newest iteration of its pioneering hydrothermal recycling technology. This advanced version recovers polyester at 98% or higher purity from cotton-polyester textiles without harmful processes. Through this collaboration, Jeanologia contributes by delivering industry-ready machinery engineered to European standards that meets the CE high-pressure requirement, enabling seamless integration and streamlined logistics. Meanwhile, Looptworks, a Certified B-Corp recycling specialist, transforms diverse pre- and post-consumer textiles into high-quality GRS-certified fibres. This cross-industry collaboration supports expandable industrial implementation across diverse settings, enabling the industry to execute circular solutions at scale.By integrating scientific innovation, engineering excellence, and operational deployment, the Green Machine ecosystem provides a viable pathway for circular transformation. This initiative empowers textile recyclers to process previously unrecyclable materials and unlock new revenue streams, while enabling fashion brands to incorporate recycled fibres into their supply chains in commercial volumes. It also supports manufacturers in adopting more sustainable production models, helping all stakeholders close the loop on textile waste and reduce dependence on virgin resources., said, "The circular economy is no longer a distant goal—it is here. With the Green Machine 4.0 now proven adoption-ready and scalable, this partnership marks a decisive shift from research to commercialisation. True innovation is defined by real-world impact, and today we are making it a reality.", said, "For the last 25 years, we have transformed the denim industry through technology, innovation and collaboration. Today, we are bringing that same experience to one of the industry's greatest challenges: textile-to-textile recycling. At Jeanologia, we believe recycling must become part of the industry's pre-competitive space, where companies work together to create solutions that no single organisation can achieve alone. By combining HKRITA's innovation, Jeanologia's industrial engineering and textile bleaching expertise, and Looptworks' operational deployment, we are creating a model that can help make circularity a reality at industrial scale.", said, "Looptworks has had a relationship with HKRITA for over a decade. We are proud to have worked together with the research and management teams at HKRITA to further develop textile circularity innovations at scale. The Green Machine represents a shining example of what is possible for textile recycling. Blended materials have long been a major barrier to circularity, and this technology enables us to effectively realise their value at scale. By reintroducing recovered fibres into the supply chain, we are proving that circular solutions are both environmentally practical and economically viable."Aiming to ensure ecologically sound circularity in the industry, HKRITA invites textile recyclers, fashion brands, and manufacturing partners to join the ecosystem and explore opportunities for collaboration, adoption, and expansion.

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