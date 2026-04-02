EU beef sector strengthens Philippines ties

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - The year began with a landmark reverse trade mission welcoming Filipino importers and buyers from February 2025, under the banner "It's Time For European Beef – Trade Mission for Importers and Buyers – The Philippines 2025."

“It’s Time for EU Beef in the Philippines”

Visits to leading production facilities.

Farm visits to observe animal welfare standards and feeding systems based on high-quality cereals and oilseeds.

A comprehensive tour of Mercamadrid.

Seminars.

Dinners and tastings featuring premium European beef.

April 29: A KOL-focused showcooking at Enderun Colleges, engaging culinary influencers and opinion leaders.

April 30: A showroom for importers and distributors gathering leading Filipino meat import groups.

During one week, the delegation experienced firsthand the excellence of the European Production Model. The program included:In April, the campaign returned to the Philippines for two intensive weeks of promotional activity in Cebu and Manila.Cebu ShowroomDuring April, the campaign gather more than 60 Filipino importers, distributors, and HORECA professionals attended an exclusive showroom event in Cebu.The session was opened by José Ramón Godoy, Coordinator of Internationalization at Provacuno, who highlighted the rapid growth of European beef exports to the Philippines. After that, guests enjoyed a live showcooking by Michelin-starred chef Kisko García, who presented three innovative recipes showcasing the tenderness, versatility and flavor of European beef.WOFEX Visayas 2025From April 24th to 26th, Provacuno participated in WOFEX Visayas 2025, the leading food exhibition in Southern Philippines.The European delegation met key importers and distributors while offering tastings prepared by Chef Kisko García. The event strengthened brand visibility and allowed Filipino professionals to experience the quality standards that define European beef.Manila: Embassy & KOL EngagementThe promotional tour continued in Manila with two high-impact events:These actions further strengthened European beef's premium positioning and institutional backing.2026 Reverse Trade Mission: Deepening Strategic Partnerships with Seven Leading Filipino ImportersFollowing the strong results achieved in 2025, the "It's Time for EU Beef" campaign began 2026 with a high-impact reverse trade mission from February 14–20, welcoming seven key Filipino importing companies representing different segments of the Philippine meat market — from large-scale importers and distributors to premium food service and gourmet operators.This visit by various meat importers to farms, abattoirs and cutting plants across Europe has provided a first-hand insight into the workings of the European meat sector and its high quality standards. During these tours, participants were able to see for themselves how every stage of the production process is carefully monitored, from livestock rearing right through to final distribution. This European production model, recognised as the most rigorous in the world, guarantees traceability, animal welfare and food safety. Furthermore, these visits bolster the confidence of international markets by demonstrating compliance with strict regulations and sustainable practices. Taken together, initiatives of this kind help to consolidate the reputation of European beef as a safe, high-quality and globally competitive product.The Philippine Market: A Strategic DestinationThe growing demand for high-quality beef, in line with the European production model, continues to generate significant opportunities for long-term collaboration.It´s Time for European Beef

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