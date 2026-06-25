HKSTP leads record 41-firm Hong Kong delegation to BIO 2026 in San Diego

HONG KONG SAR/SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with InvestHK as co-organiser, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as supporting organisation, and five renowned local universities - The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and City University of Hong Kong - to form the city's largest-ever delegation of life and health technology innovators to the BIO International Convention 2026 (BIO 2026) in San Diego, from June 22 to 25.

In collaboration with InvestHK and HKTDC, HKSTP led a delegation of 41 park companies, institutes and spin-offs from five renowned local universities to showcase the Hong Kong's life and health technology innovations at BIO 2026 in San Diego.

Building on last year's momentum, the 2026 Hong Kong delegation doubled the size of the Hong Kong Pavilion, expanding to a record of 41 organisations from HKSTP, including partner companies, research institutes, and for the first time with top five universities spin-offs. This landmark presence showcased Hong Kong's deep strength across AI-enabled biotech, therapeutics, diagnostics, and pharma innovation, with potential outstanding "First-in-Class" and "Best-in-Class" assets. The delegation underscores the city's leading role as Asia's largest and the world's second largest fundraising hub for the biotechnology sector.



Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "BIO 2026 is a premier platform to showcase Hong Kong's groundbreaking innovation, deepen partnerships, and open new pathways into global healthcare markets. As a super-connector, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to bridge global innovators with opportunities across Asia and beyond. With strong R&D capabilities backed by world-class universities—five ranked among the QS Top 100, including two with medical schools now placed in the global top 20—Hong Kong's biotech and medical research excellence is increasingly recognised worldwide. As the city's innovation ecosystem orchestrator, HKSTP brings together talent, capital, research institutions, clinical partners, and industry leaders to accelerate the journey from discovery to impact. We will continue to empower life and health technology ventures, translating innovation breakthroughs into life-changing solutions that benefit communities around the world."



HKSTP and Park Companies Advanced in Cross-border Innovation and Market Expansion



A key highlight of BIO 2026 is witnessing the signing of three major strategic partnerships:

LabCentral -- HKSTP signed an MOU with one of the largest global non-profit biotech incubators, supporting life sciences startups with high-impact lab infrastructure and scientific community programmes. The collaboration will deepen ties between the U.S. and Hong Kong life sciences ecosystems through startup support, ecosystem engagement, and co-developed programmes, events and strategic initiatives. It will also help connect startups, investors, corporate partners and research institutions, creating stronger pathways for cross-border innovation and commercialisation.

Immuno Cure – the developer of the first-in-human novel therapeutic HIV vaccine ICVAX – announced its collaboration with OPIS, an international Contract Research Organization (CRO), at BIO 2026. Leveraging OPIS's full-service, multi-country clinical trial expertise and regulatory knowledge, the partnership will support overseas clinical trial execution and establish a global framework to prepare for international expansion.

Zhaoke Ophthalmology signed an MOU with Laboratório Teuto, the first company to produce generic medicines and OTCs (Over the Counter – Prescription Exempt Medicines) in Brazil, to explore cross-border cooperation in ophthalmology. This is Zhaoke's first strategic MOU in Brazil market. Leveraging its innovative pipeline and Teuto's commercial network in Brazil, the partnership aims to bring advanced eye care treatments to Latin American patients while demonstrating the globalisation of Hong Kong-born biotech innovation.

Beyond the BIO 2026 Hong Kong Pavilion, HKSTP CEO Mr Terry Wong attended the "Translating Innovation Across Borders: Creating Global Gateways for Biotech Startups" panel sharing session. Mr. Wong shared his insights on cutting-edge biotech trends, Hong Kong's strengths on life and health tech development, and HKSTP's role in building a global bridge for nurturing global startup expansion, sustainable innovation and collaboration.



Furthermore, HKSTP and five Hong Kong university delegates visited the Salk Institute, home to six Nobel Laureates during BIO 2026 to explore partnerships and shape global biotech momentum through collaborative platforms. HKSTP, in collaboration with InvestHK as co-organiser, HKTDC as the supporting organisation, and powered by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco, hosted a Global Mixer during the exhibition. Industry leaders, incubators, and venture capital firms – including Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LabCentral, Roche, Simcere Pharmaceutical, and T.Rx Capital – were invited to join the judging panel for startup pitching sessions. The Pavilion also featured executive sharing and curated networking events for commercialisation, licensing, partnerships, investment and international market expansion.



Global recognition at Biomedical Pitch Competition



In the lead-up to BIO 2026, HKSTP actively drove engagement across the biotech sector and co-organised the 2026 Biomedical Pitch Competition with the Boston Capital Investment Club in Boston on May 23 and 24. Competing against around 170 biotechnology companies worldwide, HKSTP park company Meta Pharmaceuticals (HK) Limited won Third Place for its next-generation autoimmune therapeutics. The recognition underscores the strength of Hong Kong's biotech pipeline and HKSTP's commitment to translational medicine, commercialisation and globally scalable healthcare solutions.



HK's biotech ecosystem rises to another level



Hong Kong continues to expand its global healthcare footprint as the world's second-largest biotech fundraising hub. As Hong Kong's flagship innovation and technology ecosystem, HKSTP is home to more than 300 life and health technology companies and helps innovators turn pioneering ideas into real-world impact. Its ecosystem connects capital, talent, infrastructure and market access across the biotech innovation journey.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.