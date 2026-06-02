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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green GSM to receive $32.4 million loan from Philippine National Bank

June 02, 2026 | 18:35
(0) user say
Philippine National Bank (PNB) will provide a $32.4 million credit facility to support Green GSM’s operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines.
Green GSM to receive $32.4 million loan from Philippine National Bank

On June 1, Green GSM Philippines and PNB officially announced a strategic partnership in financial and digital banking services to support the operations and expansion of Green GSM’s all-electric ride-hailing ecosystem in the Philippines.

The agreement marks the next step in Green GSM’s strategy to develop the infrastructure supporting its electric mobility model, as the company continues to expand across major urban areas and gradually build a sustainable long-term operating ecosystem in the Philippine market.

The two parties have also implemented digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM’s driver network. Through PNB’s corporate banking platform and digitised onboarding processes, account opening and activation times are significantly reduced, helping Green GSM strengthen operational management as it expands its driver network.

As cities continue to seek lower-emission transport solutions, financial systems, digital payments, driver management and operating standards are becoming increasingly important to supporting mobility platforms at scale.

In the Philippines, Green GSM is building a mobility model through the integration of technology, an all-electric fleet, and standardised operating systems. Following its strategic partnership with Xentro Group in 2025 and the launch of the Green Xentro fleet in Rizal earlier this year, the company continues to expand its presence through long-term collaborations with local partners and domestic financial institutions.

“We appreciate Green GSM’s long-term development direction in the Philippines, not only in advancing low-emission mobility, but also in the way the company is building an operating model with scalability and clear governance foundations,” said Edwin R. Bautista, CEO of PNB. “The transition towards green transport will require ecosystems capable of supporting stable long-term growth, together with the financial and operational foundations needed to enable that expansion.”

Le Thi Thu Trang, CEO of Green GSM Philippines, said, “For Green GSM, developing an all-electric mobility model is not only about expanding the fleet, but also about building an operating system that is stable, standardised, and capable of long-term green growth. Our partnership with PNB will help strengthen the financial and operational foundations needed to enhance service quality and support Green GSM’s continued expansion in the Philippines.”

The partnership with PNB further reinforces Green GSM’s long-term direction in the Philippines, where the company continues to strengthen its operating foundations, service standards, and driver support systems itomaintain service quality as operations scale further.

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