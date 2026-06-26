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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AS Watson CEO tells Consumer Goods Forum AI must be a CEO mandate

June 26, 2026 | 11:40
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Speaking at the Global Summit of the Consumer Goods Forum, AS Watson Group CEO Dr Malina Ngai declared that AI transformation is not an IT programme but a CEO-level enterprise mandate for the consumer goods industry.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - Speaking at the Global Summit of the Consumer Goods Forum, Dr Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson, shared a clear message to industry leaders: AI transformation is not an IT programme - it is a CEO mandate.

1_Malina ngai.jpeg

Presenting on the subject "CEO AI Playbook" for retailers and manufacturers, Malina shared that while many organisations have identified AI use cases, few have addressed the real barrier to scale: culture and system design.

"AI does not transform companies. Leaders do," said Malina. "Culture moves when everyone moves. If AI sits in IT, it fails. If every function moves together, it scales."

From Pilots to Enterprise Synchronisation
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Malina challenged the traditional cascade model - CEO to IT to training to business units - calling it too slow for today's environment.

Instead, she outlined a CEO-led synchronised approach in which all businesses and functions adopt AI simultaneously, supported by IT and HR. AI is horizontal, not vertical. Everyone moves in parallel, embedding AI directly into workflows, decisions, and performance management.

"This is not about experimentation at the edges," Malina said. "It is about enterprise-wide execution."

Redefining ROI: From Static Returns to Compounding Value
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"Traditionally, we start with a defined investment. We build a business case, implement the solution, and drive initial adoption. Once deployed, we measure productivity gains and calculate ROI. The focus is on achieving a fixed financial return within a set timeframe. Value is captured once - not compounded."

"In AS Watson, we begin with Value Creation - identifying high‑impact AI use cases aligned to strategy in each function. Once value is proven, we drive Adoption across workflows to embed it operationally."

"As adoption deepens, we achieve Value Scaling - expanding across functions, geographies, and additional use cases . That leads to measurable Value Realisation which funds and accelerates the next wave of value creation. This is how ROI becomes compounding value."

The Agility Equation

A central moment of the keynote was the introduction of a simple formula:

Agility = Acceleration – Friction

Acceleration comes from technology investment and ambition. Friction comes from complexity, silos, slow decision rights, and misaligned incentives.

"Agility is not a talent issue. It is not a capability issue, not a software issue," Malina said. "It is a leadership choice and a system design issue."

She opined that most companies overinvest in acceleration while underinvesting in friction removal - leaving AI initiatives stalled in pilots rather than scaled across the enterprise.

"The question is not how to add more speed," she said. "It is what friction leaders are willing to remove."

A CEO Agenda

Closing the session, Malina positioned AI as a defining leadership test for the industry.

"AI will not transform the company because you bought it. It will transform your company because you led it."

"The return on AI doesn't come from the tool. It comes from the courage to change how the company works."

"GenAI will not just change how retailers and manufacturers work — it will change how we work together."

"Retail will become more human, not less. Technology will be invisible. Customers will remember how we made them feel, not how advanced our systems were."

In an environment defined by margin pressure, supply chain volatility, and shifting consumer expectations, the message resonated clearly: AI-driven agility is no longer optional - it is structural.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please visit www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/ for more information.

By AS Watson Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
AS Watson Transformation IT programme Enterprise mandate Consumer goods industry

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