Fleet Management launches Pulse platform on International Day of the Seafarer

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - To mark the International Day of the Seafarer, Fleet Management Limited (Fleet Management) has called for greater global recognition of the "silent professionals" keeping global supply chains moving, alongside the launch of "Pulse", its new seafarer app designed to provide continuous, practical support at sea.

Fleet Management Champions 'Silent' Seafarers Navigating Rising Geopolitical Tensions

As tensions ease across key corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz, Fleet Management supports renewed multilateral efforts to address a troubling pattern in which seafarers, as civilians, are repeatedly exposed to conflict, and to ensure they are protected from its human cost.



Dr. Harry Banga, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Caravel Group and Fleet Management Limited, said: "Countries, industries and communities rely on seafarers to keep essential goods flowing. Waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are key arteries of the global economy. When disrupted, the impact is immediate. Costs rise. Supply chains tighten. Today is a reminder that the industry and governments must act decisively to uphold safe and free navigation, so seafarers can sail with confidence."



Echoing the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2026 theme, "Carrying world trade. Carrying the risks," Fleet Management emphasises that while seafarers drive global commerce, they are increasingly placed on the frontline of geopolitical disruptions to keep essential fuel, food and goods moving. Since February, an estimated 20,000 civilian seafarers, including around 600 under Fleet Management's care, have borne these risks daily, navigating volatile waters and, at times, remaining at anchorage for extended periods until conditions stabilise.



Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer of Fleet Management Limited, said: "As a company, and as an industry, we have a responsibility to speak up. Seafarers are civilians who carry responsibility in the face of risk and adversity, in conditions beyond their control. This must not become the new normal. They must be seen, heard and properly protected. We are encouraged by the IMO-led evacuation efforts underway to restore safe transit, and hope confidence will soon rebuild."



Fleet Management takes a systematic approach to protecting its seafarers in high-risk environments, prioritising physical and mental wellbeing and strong ship-shore connectivity. Developments are monitored around the clock, with routes adjusted as needed and constant communication maintained to safeguard crews, vessels and the environment. As conditions evolve, any resumption of transit is assessed on a vessel-by-vessel basis. Ships cannot simply turn their engines on and go. Each is evaluated against its own risk matrix, ensuring every movement is deliberate, controlled and grounded in safety.



Fleet Management remains committed to safe, fair and responsible sailing practices that put seafarers first. Through Fleet Care, seafarers have access to 24/7 mental health support, wellbeing programmes and family initiatives that provide connection and reassurance at home. Across the fleet, one million meals are served each year to support nutrition, while industry-leading insurance ensures protection at sea and while on leave. Together, these measures reduce pressure, share the load and help seafarers stay safe, supported and focused in demanding conditions.



The Launch of Pulse: Connecting Seafarers to 24/7 Support, Onboard and Onshore



Angad Banga, Chief Executive Officer of The Caravel Group and Executive Director of Fleet Management Limited, stated: "Recognition has to translate into action. Not once a year, but every day. That means understanding the pressures our seafarers operate under, and responding with consistent, practical support. At Fleet, this shows up in the decisions we make, and the systems we build to support our crews."



Today, Fleet Management launched Pulse. Far more than an app, it is a digital lifeline for its 27,000-strong seafaring community, simplifying life at sea. Designed for life at sea, Pulse brings documents and updates into one place, reducing administrative burden and giving seafarers greater clarity and control, while providing 24/7 access to critical physical and mental health support. It ensures they stay connected and can access Fleet Care resources at any time, whether on board or on leave. For Fleet Management's global community, Pulse represents a significant step in turning commitment into consistent, everyday support.



Making Seafarers Seen: Global Action and Awareness Across Markets



With over 80 percent of global trade travelling by sea, the vital contributions of seafarers and the daily challenges they manage often remain unseen. To address this, Fleet Management launched global advocacy and educational initiatives this week to highlight both the importance of seafarers and the realities of life at sea.



Fleet Management's crewing offices across India, the Philippines and China have delivered targeted family outreach initiatives, including the Fleet Care Family Outreach Programme, providing health and wellbeing support to seafarer families, alongside community engagement activities. These efforts are supported across offices worldwide and in multi-city public awareness campaigns reaching audiences across major cities to build broader understanding and recognition. Together, these initiatives reinforce Fleet Management's commitment to making seafarers visible, valued and supported both at sea and at home.



Supported by strong training investments, including over 80,000 certificates issued annually and 500 cadets trained each year at the International Maritime Institute (IMI), Fleet Management ensures its workforce remains skilled, resilient and fully supported at sea.

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Learn more: www.fleetship.com