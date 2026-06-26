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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SCNet.AI deploys AI and HPC to put scientific research agents within reach

June 26, 2026 | 12:01
(0) user say
SCNet.AI has advanced its AI for Science platform, combining artificial intelligence and high-performance computing to make scientific research agents more accessible for accelerating discovery and innovation.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - Recently, SCNet.AI (www.scnet.ai) headquartered in Hong Kong has officially launched as a global AI&HPC computing service platform. With an e-commerce-style operational model, the platform redefines how AI for Science (AI4S) computing resources are accessed, enabling researchers worldwide to access AI, supercomputing applications and diverse compute resources as seamlessly as online shopping.

Putting Scientific Research Agents Within Reach — SCNet.AI Accelerates AI4S Innovation Powered by AI & HPC

Putting Scientific Research Agents Within Reach — SCNet.AI Accelerates AI4S Innovation Powered by AI & HPC


Simplifying Innovation: From Bioinformatics to Industrial Simulation

SCNet.AI is positioned to bridge supply and demand for computing resources and unify an ecosystem of research software, delivering user-friendly research computing and scientific large model innovation environments for global research institutes, enterprises and independent developers.

SCNet.AI covers three core research scenarios:

  • Life Science & Bioinformatics: Tailored for biopharma firms and universities;
  • Industrial Manufacturing: CFD fluid simulation and FEA finite element analysis for automotive and semiconductor sectors;
  • Physical & Chemical Research: Molecular dynamics simulation for researchers in materials and new energy sectors.

Built around the integrated development philosophy of "data, computing power, models and applications"，SCNet.AI addresses pain points of open-source large models including difficult deployment, high usage costs and complicated adaptation, and provides end-to-end technical support from environment deployment to task tuning, substantially lowering the operational barrier for researchers to access AI4S computing resources.

E-commerce-style Operational Model: Instant Access & Elastic Scheduling

SCNet.AI's standout innovation lies in its proprietary AI4S application marketplace model. Much like mainstream e-commerce platforms that connect physical goods buyers and sellers, SCNet.AI matches computing power, datasets, research models and industry applications with researchers.

This model delivers three distinct competitive advantages:

  • Instant on-demand access. All software is delivered via SaaS, while research AI agents are deployed under MaaS. Users can run tools online after subscription without local downloading, installation or maintenance.
  • Elastic scaling. Computing resources can be precisely allocated on demand for workloads ranging from simulation calculations to large model training.
  • Unified innovation ecosystem. Beyond being a computing power trading hub, SCNet.AI serves as a global collaborative platform for scientific research and innovation.

Currently, hundreds of premium applications, datasets and model products have already been listed on the platform. Users can select research applications on demand just like browsing an e-commerce site, eliminating the need to build in-house computing clusters or hire dedicated operation and maintenance staff. Simple registration unlocks full access, drastically cutting the overall hidden AI4S cost.

To lower entry barriers for researchers worldwide, SCNet.AI offers a complimentary resource kit for all newly registered users, including 10M Tokens, 100 GPU Hours (AI Inference) and 100 CPU Core Hours (HPC). These resources can support dozens of inference runs for mainstream foundation models, lightweight model fine-tuning, or complete end-to-end CFD and molecular dynamics simulation experiments.

This promotion is valid from June 23 to July 23, 2026 and open exclusively to first-time registrants. Each new account entity is entitled to claim the resource kit only once. All redeemed resources expire 90 days after collection. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until exhausted.

For full information, please visit our official website at www.scnet.ai.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SCNent.AI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SCNet.AI Scientific Research Agents AI for Science Highperformance computing

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