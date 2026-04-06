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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huong Viet launches The Aura tower in Ho Chi Minh City

April 06, 2026 | 12:22
(0) user say
Huong Viet Properties officially launched The Aura office tower at Hai Ba Trung street in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.
Huong Viet launches The Aura tower in Ho Chi Minh City

Surpassing the traditional office tower models, The Aura is designed to become a symbol of inspiring working space with the blend of modern and sustainable factors amid the vibrant pace of city life.

Located at 120 Hai Ba Trung street, The Aura boasts excellent connectivity with the close proximity to the future Metro Line 4 station near Turtle Lake.

The Aura marks the next milestone in Huong Viet Properties’ strategic property portfolio. Developed with dedication and extensive management expertise, the venture serves as a testament to Huong Viet Properties’ commitment to creating an internationally compliant working space, bringing sustainable values to strategic partners.

With 18 storeys across a total floor area of ​​nearly 11,600 sq.m, The Aura redefines the concept of flexible office space, fully meeting the stringent international standards for modern headquarters.

Huynh Suong Mai, managing director of Commercial Real Estate and Property Management, said, “Following the success of The Hallmark, The Aura represents a distinctive piece in Huong Viet Properties' real estate portfolio. For us, every project, regardless of scale or segment, has a core touchpoint that allows it to shine.”

“At The Aura, it's the intersection of a prime location and a perfectly flexible spatial solution. We're not just building a tower but creating a smart work ecosystem. The Aura will help businesses elevate the value of every workspace, where operational efficiency is closely linked with a commitment to the environment and human wellbeing,” she added.

True to its name, The Aura’s architectural language is a symphony of light and modern urban life. Through its large-scale glass facade and streamlined forms, the building optimises natural light, creating an elegant and energetic appearance. This is not only an aesthetic solution but also the developer’s commitment to a green, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly workplace.

The launch of The Aura comes at a timely moment in the commercial real estate market. According to Savills Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City’s total office supply reached approximately 2.9 million square metres, of which Grade A offices accounted for about 17 per cent, or more than 490,000 sq.m. In addition, companies are restructuring their workspaces while aiming for expansion and cautiously controlling costs.

Against this backdrop, modern, flexible, and high-standard developments like The Aura are expected to become highly sought-after destinations for multinational corporations and unicorn startups.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Huong Viet Properties The Aura office building office tower Grade A offices

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