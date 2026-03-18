Hong Kong Science Park hosts life sciences CTC Marketplace

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today hosted the CTC Marketplace Showcase Event: From Clinical Trials to Fundraising, Licensing Deals and Acquisitions, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating the city's life and health tech sector. The event brought together 110 industry pioneers, investors, and corporate partners for a deep dive into the critical pillars shaping biotech success—from Hong Kong's unique policy advantages for innovation and the evolving IPO landscape, to the city's emergence as a global clinical trial hub.

With over 300 life and health tech companies in its ecosystem and strong policy support from the nation and the HKSAR Government, HKSTP is uniquely positioned to drive the next generation of medical breakthroughs. Through its end-to-end translational ecosystem, HKSTP accelerates biotech commercialisation by bridging the critical gap from lab discovery to global market access—delivering world-class infrastructure, strategic funding, and expert regulatory guidance.



As a strategic catalyst, HKSTP actively connects innovators with top-tier Principal Investigators (PIs), leading clinical centres, and institutional investors, helping to de-risk development pathways, streamline regulatory approvals, and fast-track clinical trials for transformative growth.



"At HKSTP, we recognise that a great idea is only the beginning. The real challenge is navigating the long and complex journey from lab to clinic, from concept to cure," said Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, in his opening remarks. "Today's CTC Marketplace represents the physical embodiment of our execution strategy. Our mission is to connect, collaborate, and accelerate, because every step forward brings us closer to the patients and communities who depend on our innovations."



Health Hope Pharma is a Hong Kong-headquartered late-stage clinical oncology biopharma, specialising in novel oral anti-cancer drugs towards a safer and more convenient alternative to conventional intravenous therapy. Prof Dennis Lam, Founder of Health Hope Pharma, shared his experience in securing a major licensing agreement with global biopharmaceutical leader Gilead Sciences, with a potential value of up to USD 82.5 million for HHP, including milestone payments.



Arthrosi Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing treatment option aimed at lowering uric acid levels and reducing joint damage for people living with gout. Dr Shunqi Yan, Co-founder and COO of Arthrosi Therapeutics, joined virtually and shared the company's remarkable success in achieving USD 153 million in Series E funding and a subsequent acquisition valued at USD 1.5 billion.



Nuance Pharma is an innovation focused biopharma company, with late-stage clinical pipeline and commercial stage asset portfolio across respiratory, emergency care, iron deficiency anemia and pain management. Dr Charlie Chen, COO of Nuance Pharma, discussed how the company leveraged the "1+" mechanism to expedite commercialisation in Hong Kong. The Department of Health approved Ohtuvayre™ in March 2026, marking it as the first drug targeting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to gain approval under this scheme.



InxMed (Hong Kong) Limited is focused on addressing a key challenge in cancer therapy: drug resistance stemming from tumor defense mechanisms. The company officially submitted its IPO application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2025. Mr Francis Cao, Co-founder and COO of InxMed, emphasised the critical role of fundraising in advancing their research, having completed five rounds of financing that total over USD 130 million.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org