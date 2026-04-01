Hong Kong Science Park hosts Global Innovation Exchange

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) celebrated the launch of 'Global Connect – Global Innovation Exchange (GIE),' a platform that creates a pull for innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystems from the World to Hong Kong, to pour collective efforts into maximising exposure and impact of emerging startups and solutions.

Representatives of consulates and chambers of commerce from 17 countries were in attendance in supporting the cause of the ‘Global Innovation Exchange’ network.

The GIE was designed to bridge for China-HK-International with I&T developments, where year-long international engagement activities are in the works, including a curated series of country-and market-focused networking events, with UK, France, and Germany lined up from April to June, as well as success story sharing sessions, opportunity overviews, and potential partnership projects examinations, building as a two-way gateway enabling overseas innovators leverage the city as a springboard into the vast opportunities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) opportunities, while supporting companies moving from the Chinese Mainland to Hong Kong and onward to international markets.Representatives of 17 countries were in presence, apart from local bodies, in supporting the cause that tech ventures are to be introduced to markets overseas, and vice versa. Maurits ter Kuile, Consul General of the Netherlands in Hong Kong and Macao, stated: "Hong Kong is an interesting spot for Dutch companies that are looking to explore the Chinese market. Language, regulations, taxes and an international orientation, are part of the attraction. As a Dutch government body that is looking to support them, we would say that the GIE looks like an appealing concept to give them a leg up."Panel discussions on Hong Kong's unique position on the world stage as a multicultural anchor for the flow of capital in and out of Asia, echoed the notion. Johannes Hack, Chairman of European Chamber of Commerce, said "One of the challenges when setting up a partnership is understanding the other side's value drivers. Only when you truly match what each side expects can the joint business flourish. Hong Kong is an excellent place to establish common ground and HKSTP is a great partner to support finding a shared vision."Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said "We introduced 'Global Connect – Global Innovation Exchange' with heart full of confidence that it will bring convergence of all efforts under one platform, so that international networks, delegations, and I&T communities are able to connect better with more seamless access to even broader resources."The Network represented not an event, but an enunciation of commitment to contribute in driving an influx of cross-border business matching and investment opportunities, further strengthening the city's appeal as an international I&T hub, and continuing the momentum of technological advancement in the GBA and beyond.Hashtag: #HKSTP

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More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.