Kuala Lumpur hosts oil and gas exhibition with 30,000 delegates

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia is strengthening its position as one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets, driven by rising demand, evolving supply dynamics and the need for secure, reliable and increasingly sustainable energy systems. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the region will account for nearly one-fifth of global energy demand growth by 2035, reinforcing its strategic importance in the global energy landscape.

As governments and businesses balance energy security, affordability and sustainability, greater collaboration across the energy ecosystem will be critical to unlocking investment, accelerating innovation and supporting long-term regional growth.

As Southeast Asia's energy ambitions accelerate, Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2026, organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, returns to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 2 – 4 September 2026, bringing together policymakers, energy companies, engineering firms, technology providers, investors and solution partners on one platform to connect, exchange market intelligence and turn opportunities into business.

Held under the theme "Powering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow," the 22nd edition of OGA puts meaningful connections at the heart of the experience. This year's enhanced networking campaign will make every interaction more rewarding, creating more ways for the energy community to engage, exchange insights and build valuable industry relationships.

Beyond making connections, OGA delivers business impact. The previous edition facilitated more than USD42 million in business deals, demonstrating how conversations at OGA translate into tangible commercial outcomes that extend well beyond the exhibition floor.

"Southeast Asia's energy sector is entering a pivotal period of growth and transformation. Meeting the region's future energy needs will require closer collaboration across the entire value chain – from policymakers and producers to technology providers, investors and innovators. OGA has long been where these connections are forged, bringing together the people, technologies and expertise that turn industry conversations into partnerships, investments and long-term business opportunities," said Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

Once again, OGA proudly welcomes PETRONAS back as Corporate Partner for the fifth consecutive edition - a partnership driven by shared ambition and a commitment to moving the energy industry forward.

"PETRONAS works alongside partners across the value chain to deliver energy safely, reliably and sustainably while advancing energy transition. Our integrated portfolio, from upstream to new energy, gives us the reach to support energy security and lower-carbon solutions in parallel, not as competing priorities.

Visit the PETRONAS booth at Hall 1 to meet our team, explore licensing opportunities, and discuss how partnership and technology translate into value across the ecosystem." said PETRONAS representative.

Reflecting the importance of collaboration and market access to Malaysia's OGSE sector, Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) highlighted OGA's role in supporting the industry's regional ambitions.

"OGA brings together key energy industry players under one roof, creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration, innovation and business growth. As the National OGSE Development Partner, MPRC is proud to be part of the journey as Malaysia's OGSE companies take their place on the regional stage," said Mohd Yazid Ja'afar, President/CEO of MPRC.

Despite volatile market conditions, the continued expansion of OGA reinforces the importance of B2B platforms in connecting businesses to new markets. Country pavilions from Australia, China, Germany, India, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom will showcase technologies, engineering expertise and solutions spanning upstream, midstream and downstream operations, digitalisation and emerging energy technologies.

Beyond the exhibition, OGA is where some of the industry's most important conversations take place. A comprehensive knowledge programme anchored by SPEAK OGA, EIC Connect OGA and MOGSEC will connect policy, leadership, technology and commercial opportunity.

SPEAK OGA, the event's flagship free-to-attend knowledge-sharing platform, will bring industry experts and decision-makers together to explore the trends, technologies and priorities shaping the future of energy. Its C-Suite Series will put leadership stories centre stage, with senior industry figures sharing the defining moments, challenges and lessons that have shaped their journeys – and the leaders they are today.

Organised in partnership with the Energy Industries Council (EIC), EIC Connect OGA will bring a global business perspective through market intelligence, project insights and emerging opportunities, while creating connections between companies and key decision-makers across the international energy supply chain.

Co-located with OGA and held in partnership with Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC), MOGSEC will champion Malaysia's OGSE sector, bringing the industry together to overcome evolving challenges, unlock growth, strengthen capabilities and excel in an increasingly competitive energy landscape.

Together, these platforms position OGA beyond an exhibition – it is a meeting point where business, policy, technology, knowledge and cross-border collaboration converge, connecting the right people, ideas and opportunities to move the energy industry forward.

With OGA 2026 fast approaching, Kuala Lumpur is set to become the region's meeting point for the people, partnerships, technologies and investments driving Southeast Asia's energy growth. For companies looking to enter new markets, strengthen supply chains, discover new solutions or build their next partnership, OGA is where the business of energy moves forward.

Visitor registration is now open. Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their participation and join the conversations shaping the region's energy future.

For more information and to register, visit www.oilandgas-asia.com.