Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kuala Lumpur hosts oil and gas exhibition with 30,000 delegates

August 26, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
Industry event OGA 2026 convenes in Kuala Lumpur from 2–4 September 2026, featuring 2,000 corporate brands and 30,000 energy sector professionals from 80 countries.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia is strengthening its position as one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets, driven by rising demand, evolving supply dynamics and the need for secure, reliable and increasingly sustainable energy systems. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that the region will account for nearly one-fifth of global energy demand growth by 2035, reinforcing its strategic importance in the global energy landscape.

As governments and businesses balance energy security, affordability and sustainability, greater collaboration across the energy ecosystem will be critical to unlocking investment, accelerating innovation and supporting long-term regional growth.

As Southeast Asia's energy ambitions accelerate, Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2026, organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, returns to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 2 – 4 September 2026, bringing together policymakers, energy companies, engineering firms, technology providers, investors and solution partners on one platform to connect, exchange market intelligence and turn opportunities into business.

Held under the theme "Powering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow," the 22nd edition of OGA puts meaningful connections at the heart of the experience. This year's enhanced networking campaign will make every interaction more rewarding, creating more ways for the energy community to engage, exchange insights and build valuable industry relationships.

Beyond making connections, OGA delivers business impact. The previous edition facilitated more than USD42 million in business deals, demonstrating how conversations at OGA translate into tangible commercial outcomes that extend well beyond the exhibition floor.

"Southeast Asia's energy sector is entering a pivotal period of growth and transformation. Meeting the region's future energy needs will require closer collaboration across the entire value chain – from policymakers and producers to technology providers, investors and innovators. OGA has long been where these connections are forged, bringing together the people, technologies and expertise that turn industry conversations into partnerships, investments and long-term business opportunities," said Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

Once again, OGA proudly welcomes PETRONAS back as Corporate Partner for the fifth consecutive edition - a partnership driven by shared ambition and a commitment to moving the energy industry forward.

"PETRONAS works alongside partners across the value chain to deliver energy safely, reliably and sustainably while advancing energy transition. Our integrated portfolio, from upstream to new energy, gives us the reach to support energy security and lower-carbon solutions in parallel, not as competing priorities.

Visit the PETRONAS booth at Hall 1 to meet our team, explore licensing opportunities, and discuss how partnership and technology translate into value across the ecosystem." said PETRONAS representative.

Reflecting the importance of collaboration and market access to Malaysia's OGSE sector, Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) highlighted OGA's role in supporting the industry's regional ambitions.

"OGA brings together key energy industry players under one roof, creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration, innovation and business growth. As the National OGSE Development Partner, MPRC is proud to be part of the journey as Malaysia's OGSE companies take their place on the regional stage," said Mohd Yazid Ja'afar, President/CEO of MPRC.

Despite volatile market conditions, the continued expansion of OGA reinforces the importance of B2B platforms in connecting businesses to new markets. Country pavilions from Australia, China, Germany, India, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom will showcase technologies, engineering expertise and solutions spanning upstream, midstream and downstream operations, digitalisation and emerging energy technologies.

Beyond the exhibition, OGA is where some of the industry's most important conversations take place. A comprehensive knowledge programme anchored by SPEAK OGA, EIC Connect OGA and MOGSEC will connect policy, leadership, technology and commercial opportunity.

SPEAK OGA, the event's flagship free-to-attend knowledge-sharing platform, will bring industry experts and decision-makers together to explore the trends, technologies and priorities shaping the future of energy. Its C-Suite Series will put leadership stories centre stage, with senior industry figures sharing the defining moments, challenges and lessons that have shaped their journeys – and the leaders they are today.

Organised in partnership with the Energy Industries Council (EIC), EIC Connect OGA will bring a global business perspective through market intelligence, project insights and emerging opportunities, while creating connections between companies and key decision-makers across the international energy supply chain.

Co-located with OGA and held in partnership with Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC), MOGSEC will champion Malaysia's OGSE sector, bringing the industry together to overcome evolving challenges, unlock growth, strengthen capabilities and excel in an increasingly competitive energy landscape.

Together, these platforms position OGA beyond an exhibition – it is a meeting point where business, policy, technology, knowledge and cross-border collaboration converge, connecting the right people, ideas and opportunities to move the energy industry forward.

With OGA 2026 fast approaching, Kuala Lumpur is set to become the region's meeting point for the people, partnerships, technologies and investments driving Southeast Asia's energy growth. For companies looking to enter new markets, strengthen supply chains, discover new solutions or build their next partnership, OGA is where the business of energy moves forward.

Visitor registration is now open. Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their participation and join the conversations shaping the region's energy future.

For more information and to register, visit www.oilandgas-asia.com.

By PR Newswire

Informa Markets Malaysia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kuala Lumpur OGA 2026 Kuala Lumpur Convention

Related Contents

HAVI selects Kuala Lumpur for new global supply chain TechHUB

HAVI selects Kuala Lumpur for new global supply chain TechHUB

HKSTP leads eleven technology companies to Kuala Lumpur trade summit

HKSTP leads eleven technology companies to Kuala Lumpur trade summit

Premium European Products expands Malaysian market presence

Premium European Products expands Malaysian market presence

Girl group kiOra schedules global video release on August 8

Girl group kiOra schedules global video release on August 8

Kuala Lumpur religious leaders summit calls for youth empowerment

Kuala Lumpur religious leaders summit calls for youth empowerment

Petite Fleur brings floral arrangements to Kuala Lumpur

Petite Fleur brings floral arrangements to Kuala Lumpur

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hoymiles releases two residential energy storage systems in Hangzhou

Hoymiles releases two residential energy storage systems in Hangzhou

ASTRI partners with Saint Francis University on medical AI

ASTRI partners with Saint Francis University on medical AI

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020