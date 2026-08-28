Dusit opens 280 room ASAI hotel in Malaysia

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2026 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is set to introduce its locally focused, affordable lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, to Malaysia, with the opening of ASAI Gamuda Cove.

ASAI Gamuda Cove in Selangor, Malaysia, will welcome its first guests on 15 September 2026.



Scheduled to welcome its first guests on 15 September 2026, the 13-storey hotel is located within the 1,530-acre Gamuda Cove township, approximately 20 minutes by car from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The largest ASAI property to date, it is also Dusit's second hotel in Malaysia, following Dusit Princess Melaka, and the first ASAI hotel to open outside a city neighbourhood. It joins the brand's three established properties in Bangkok and Kyoto.



Embodying the ASAI Hotels slogan, Live Local, the hotel places some of Selangor's most distinctive nature experiences right on guests' doorstep. It sits beside the 1,111-acre Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, a nature reserve and wildlife sanctuary where visitors can observe native wildlife and explore a rare freshwater wetland landscape. Alongside it, the 90-acre Wetlands Arboretum serves as a living tree museum, with walking routes, birdwatching, and environmental learning activities offering further opportunities to experience the area's biodiversity at close range.



Also nearby is the family-friendly SplashMania Waterpark, home to 39 slides and attractions, as well as Discovery Park, an outdoor recreation and entertainment hub offering activities for families and adventure seekers. An electric tram network connects key destinations across the township, allowing guests to move easily between its nature, recreation, and commercial areas without relying on private vehicles.



Across 280 thoughtfully planned rooms, ASAI Gamuda Cove's design focuses on comfort, efficient use of space, and flexibility. Options range from compact rooms for solo travellers and couples to balcony rooms, bunk-bed configurations, and a two-room family category sleeping up to six guests. Selected rooms look towards the wetlands, while all include fast Wi-Fi, smart televisions, walk-in showers, and practical storage.



Beyond the guest rooms, the hotel features an infinity pool overlooking the wetlands, a gym, co-working areas, flexible meeting and event spaces accommodating up to 100 people, and three dining venues centred on Malaysian flavours, complemented by Thai and international dishes.



The all-day dining restaurant Nasi & Khao draws on the comfort-food traditions shared by Malaysia and Thailand, bringing Malaysian classics, vibrant Thai flavours, and familiar Western dishes together in a relaxed setting. Tea Shop provides a warm, community-focused space for curated teas and light bites from morning until late, while the Pool Bar pairs handcrafted cocktails, refreshments, and snacks with views across the infinity pool and Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands.



The hotel will also place guests approximately 20 minutes by car from Sepang International Circuit, where Formula 1 will return for the first time since 2017 with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, taking place from 2–4 October 2026.



"ASAI Gamuda Cove shows how our Live Local approach can work in a setting where nature, recreation, and a growing community come together," said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International. "It will give travellers a comfortable and practical base, provide local residents with new places to meet and dine, and put the wetlands and the wider township within easy reach. Opening just ahead of Formula 1's return gives us an excellent opportunity to demonstrate what ASAI offers to visitors from Malaysia and around the world. And the hotel's role will extend well beyond the race weekend: we want every stay to help guests experience more of the area and connect with the people who call it home."



ASAI Hotels was created for travellers who value well-designed essentials, accessible rates, and a closer connection to the places they visit. Each property combines compact, functional rooms with social, dining, and co-working spaces shaped by its location. ASAI Gamuda Cove will become the brand's fourth operating hotel, joining ASAI Bangkok Chinatown and ASAI Bangkok Sathorn in Thailand, and ASAI Kyoto Shijo in Japan.



ASAI's Malaysian debut will also mark the latest step in Dusit's expansion in the country, following the opening of Dusit Princess Melaka in December 2024. The company's presence in Malaysia is set to grow further in October 2026 with the opening of Dusit Princess Ipoh, details of which will be announced soon.



For more information, please visit dusit.com/asai-gamuda-cove.

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